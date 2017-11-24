Metro Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Shorter and more concise BRIEFER
Exonerated CLEARED
Power-grabber USURPER
Pretence of strength BLUFF
Moves closer to NEARS
Easily broken FRAGILE
Fencing blades EPEES
Tibetan leader, … Lama DALAI
Diminish ABATE
Jam pot JAR
Fitness club GYM
Tower over DWARF
Rush HURRY
Whiskers BEARD
Come forth EMANATE
Baby sheep LAMBS
In total (3,2) ALLUP
Most submissive MEEKEST
Railway shunting tracks SIDINGS
Doctor’s office SURGERY
Whale fat BLUBBER
Unchaste IMPURE
Forgets (lines) FLUFFS
Stewed red leafstalk RHUBARB
Nicosia native CYPRIOT
Deserved EARNED
Remember RECALL
Dire DRASTIC
Mistake ERROR
Plant growth on water ALGAE
Attention deficit disorder (1,1,1) ADD
Actress, … Gardner AVA
Pixie ELF
Bookcase parts SHELVES
Becomes less strong WEAKENS
Library patrons READERS
Skilfully ADEPTLY
Jog the memory of REMIND
Servile aides (3,3) YESMEN
Car repairer, panel … BEATER
Refer ALLUDE