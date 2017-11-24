Metro Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shorter and more concise
|BRIEFER
|Exonerated
|CLEARED
|Power-grabber
|USURPER
|Pretence of strength
|BLUFF
|Moves closer to
|NEARS
|Easily broken
|FRAGILE
|Fencing blades
|EPEES
|Tibetan leader, … Lama
|DALAI
|Diminish
|ABATE
|Jam pot
|JAR
|Fitness club
|GYM
|Tower over
|DWARF
|Rush
|HURRY
|Whiskers
|BEARD
|Come forth
|EMANATE
|Baby sheep
|LAMBS
|In total (3,2)
|ALLUP
|Most submissive
|MEEKEST
|Railway shunting tracks
|SIDINGS
|Doctor’s office
|SURGERY
|Whale fat
|BLUBBER
|Unchaste
|IMPURE
|Forgets (lines)
|FLUFFS
|Stewed red leafstalk
|RHUBARB
|Nicosia native
|CYPRIOT
|Deserved
|EARNED
|Remember
|RECALL
|Dire
|DRASTIC
|Mistake
|ERROR
|Plant growth on water
|ALGAE
|Attention deficit disorder (1,1,1)
|ADD
|Actress, … Gardner
|AVA
|Pixie
|ELF
|Bookcase parts
|SHELVES
|Becomes less strong
|WEAKENS
|Library patrons
|READERS
|Skilfully
|ADEPTLY
|Jog the memory of
|REMIND
|Servile aides (3,3)
|YESMEN
|Car repairer, panel …
|BEATER
|Refer
|ALLUDE