Metro Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Not deep
|SHALLOW
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Checkout operator
|CASHIER
|Smug smile
|SMIRK
|Speak in public
|ORATE
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Improper
|INAPT
|Glossy fabric
|SATIN
|Macho guys (2-3)
|HEMEN
|Also
|TOO
|Affirmative response
|YES
|Sense receptor
|NERVE
|Unrefined (oil)
|CRUDE
|Small islands
|ISLES
|Tidiest
|NEATEST
|Get on (plane)
|BOARD
|Pursue
|CHASE
|Largest flightless bird
|OSTRICH
|Reckoned
|GUESSED
|Mechanical devices
|GADGETS
|Of earthquakes
|SEISMIC
|Heart pain
|ANGINA
|Necklace photo case
|LOCKET
|Natural attrition
|WASTAGE
|Gullibility
|NAIVETE
|Met by chance, came …
|ACROSS
|Strong blue pigment
|COBALT
|Shows (movie)
|SCREENS
|Honoured
|PROUD
|Gulf
|ABYSS
|Egg-layer
|HEN
|Spoil
|MAR
|Maiden name indicator
|NEE
|Frozen mass
|ICEBERG
|Praised highly
|EXALTED
|Swerving
|VEERING
|Features
|ASPECTS
|Lacking the ability
|UNABLE
|Bestows
|ENDOWS
|Prickled
|ITCHED
|Dislike intensely
|LOATHE