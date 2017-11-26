Metro Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Not deep SHALLOW
Subtleties of meaning NUANCES
Checkout operator CASHIER
Smug smile SMIRK
Speak in public ORATE
Rubbers ERASERS
Improper INAPT
Glossy fabric SATIN
Macho guys (2-3) HEMEN
Also TOO
Affirmative response YES
Sense receptor NERVE
Unrefined (oil) CRUDE
Small islands ISLES
Tidiest NEATEST
Get on (plane) BOARD
Pursue CHASE
Largest flightless bird OSTRICH
Reckoned GUESSED
Mechanical devices GADGETS
Of earthquakes SEISMIC
Heart pain ANGINA
Necklace photo case LOCKET
Natural attrition WASTAGE
Gullibility NAIVETE
Met by chance, came … ACROSS
Strong blue pigment COBALT
Shows (movie) SCREENS
Honoured PROUD
Gulf ABYSS
Egg-layer HEN
Spoil MAR
Maiden name indicator NEE
Frozen mass ICEBERG
Praised highly EXALTED
Swerving VEERING
Features ASPECTS
Lacking the ability UNABLE
Bestows ENDOWS
Prickled ITCHED
Dislike intensely LOATHE