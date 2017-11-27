Metro Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Made hot again REHEATED
Less messy TIDIER
Deep winter sleep HIBERNATION
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA
Ocean SEA
Musical drama OPERA
Istanbul natives TURKS
Concert intervals INTERMISSIONS
Toppling over or losing stability OVERBALANCING
Fizzy drinks SODAS
Feelings or emotional undercurrents VIBES
Afternoon meal TEA
Eloquence, gift of the … GAB
Lacking dignity UNDIGNIFIED
Pixie SPRITE
Not old enough UNDERAGE
Rework (old material) REHASH
Nerve centre HUB
Plane terminal AIRPORT
Fill with joy ELATE
Sets fire to IGNITES
Attract (penalty) INCUR
Re-evaluate REASSESS
From Rome or Naples ITALIAN
Throwaway line ASIDE
Mentally re-experienced RELIVED
Should, … to OUGHT
Delivers (goods) or banishes CONSIGNS
Cookie BISCUIT
Stimulate creativity in or motivate INSPIRE
Riding seat SADDLE
Ban DEBAR
Commenced BEGAN
Irish Republican Army (1,1,1) IRA