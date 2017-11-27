Metro Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Made hot again
|REHEATED
|Less messy
|TIDIER
|Deep winter sleep
|HIBERNATION
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA
|Ocean
|SEA
|Musical drama
|OPERA
|Istanbul natives
|TURKS
|Concert intervals
|INTERMISSIONS
|Toppling over or losing stability
|OVERBALANCING
|Fizzy drinks
|SODAS
|Feelings or emotional undercurrents
|VIBES
|Afternoon meal
|TEA
|Eloquence, gift of the …
|GAB
|Lacking dignity
|UNDIGNIFIED
|Pixie
|SPRITE
|Not old enough
|UNDERAGE
|Rework (old material)
|REHASH
|Nerve centre
|HUB
|Plane terminal
|AIRPORT
|Fill with joy
|ELATE
|Sets fire to
|IGNITES
|Attract (penalty)
|INCUR
|Re-evaluate
|REASSESS
|From Rome or Naples
|ITALIAN
|Throwaway line
|ASIDE
|Mentally re-experienced
|RELIVED
|Should, … to
|OUGHT
|Delivers (goods) or banishes
|CONSIGNS
|Cookie
|BISCUIT
|Stimulate creativity in or motivate
|INSPIRE
|Riding seat
|SADDLE
|Ban
|DEBAR
|Commenced
|BEGAN
|Irish Republican Army (1,1,1)
|IRA