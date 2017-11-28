Metro Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Casino game
|ROULETTE
|Property wrecker
|VANDAL
|Envy
|JEALOUSY
|Dress bottoms
|SKIRTS
|Sickness (3-6)
|ILLHEALTH
|In total (3,2)
|ALLUP
|Termites, white …
|ANTS
|Lowers or lessens
|REDUCES
|Make a sign
|GESTURE
|Settles account
|PAYS
|Barter
|TRADE
|Person giving loan security
|GUARANTOR
|Begins
|STARTS
|Hot-air craft
|BALLOONS
|Outlays
|SPENDS
|Philosophers
|THINKERS
|Renew membership of
|REJOIN
|Serviceable
|USABLE
|Grind down
|ERODE
|Struggles
|TUSSLES
|Clumsily
|AWKWARDLY
|Dilapidated or neglected (of building)
|DERELICT
|Military funeral salute, the … (4,4)
|LASTPOST
|Singe or sear
|CHAR
|Disgusted or sickened
|NAUSEATED
|Self-centred people
|EGOTISTS
|Increase in intensity
|ESCALATE
|On tenterhooks
|EDGY
|Ancient Nile king
|PHARAOH
|Pulsing light
|STROBE
|Forces (open)
|PRISES
|Writer, Edgar … Poe
|ALLAN