Metro Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Casino game ROULETTE
Property wrecker VANDAL
Envy JEALOUSY
Dress bottoms SKIRTS
Sickness (3-6) ILLHEALTH
In total (3,2) ALLUP
Termites, white … ANTS
Lowers or lessens REDUCES
Make a sign GESTURE
Settles account PAYS
Barter TRADE
Person giving loan security GUARANTOR
Begins STARTS
Hot-air craft BALLOONS
Outlays SPENDS
Philosophers THINKERS
Renew membership of REJOIN
Serviceable USABLE
Grind down ERODE
Struggles TUSSLES
Clumsily AWKWARDLY
Dilapidated or neglected (of building) DERELICT
Military funeral salute, the … (4,4) LASTPOST
Singe or sear CHAR
Disgusted or sickened NAUSEATED
Self-centred people EGOTISTS
Increase in intensity ESCALATE
On tenterhooks EDGY
Ancient Nile king PHARAOH
Pulsing light STROBE
Forces (open) PRISES
Writer, Edgar … Poe ALLAN