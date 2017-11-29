Metro Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mortgage, home … LOAN
Alien spacecraft (1,1,2) UFOS
Popular expression (5,6) CATCHPHRASE
Viral skin growth WART
Alleviate EASE
Delighted cries OOHS
Rowing aids OARS
Bawl SOB
Taxi CAB
Neckwear item TIE
Unreturnable tennis serve ACE
Billiards rod CUE
Raise bid, up the … ANTE
Type of chutney MANGO
WWII invasion date (1-3) DDAY
Absent AWAY
Finch or sparrow BIRD
Jokes with, … around KIDS
Majestic ROYAL
Make (wage) EARN
Soccer send-off, … card RED
Wrath IRE
Child’s play object TOY
Sink in middle SAG
Tease RIB
Recedes EBBS
Early Peruvian INCA
Tofu bean SOYA
Single article ITEM
Execute by electric shock ELECTROCUTE
Edge SIDE
Swirl EDDY
Grassy areas LAWNS
Circus tumbler ACROBAT
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation NATO
Stage play sections ACTS
Classical musical drama OPERA
Three-piece group TRIO
Drug addict USER
Dined well FEASTED
Setting SCENE
Weeder HOE
Alphabet (1,1,1) ABC
Wax colours CRAYONS
Universe creation theory (3,4) BIGBANG
Stop CEASE
Goat milk sac UDDER
Noah’s boat ARK
Spoil MAR
Lubricate OIL
Craving YEN
Not teary (3-4) DRYEYED
Carbonated AERATED
Young society entrant DEB
Charged particle ION
Chores TASKS
Beautify ADORN
Rocky BUMPY
Straw bundle BALE
Draw in (air) SUCK
Mosquito bite irritation ITCH
Commend (for bravery) CITE
