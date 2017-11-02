Metro Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Snatched
|GRABBED
|Car’s transmission
|GEARBOX
|Watched over
|GUARDED
|Musical time
|TEMPO
|Dark wood
|EBONY
|Private teaching
|TUITION
|Confronts
|FACES
|Giant
|TITAN
|Russian rulers
|TSARS
|Contagious disease
|FLU
|Raven’s cry
|CAW
|Rice field
|PADDY
|Sail poles
|MASTS
|Wooden carton
|CRATE
|Detailed & thorough (2-5)
|INDEPTH
|Expect
|AWAIT
|LP record
|ALBUM
|Unshackle
|UNCHAIN
|Tells off, … down
|DRESSES
|Concentrated flavour
|ESSENCE
|Gladden
|GRATIFY
|Nuclear
|ATOMIC
|Sexist people
|BIGOTS
|Appointments records
|DIARIES
|Dizzier
|GIDDIER
|Fervent
|ARDENT
|Retire gracefully (3,3)
|BOWOUT
|Taking bone photos (1-6)
|XRAYING
|Eject lava
|ERUPT
|Bring upon oneself
|INCUR
|Water outlet
|TAP
|Give a leg up
|AID
|Asian sauce
|SOY
|Pierced with spear
|IMPALED
|Kidnaps
|ABDUCTS
|Corrupt morally
|DEPRAVE
|White ant
|TERMITE
|Thinly spread
|SPARSE
|Tummy-flattening exercises (3-3)
|SITUPS
|Mantras
|CHANTS
|Reddish-brown
|AUBURN