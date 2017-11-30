Metro Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Renounced throne
|ABDICATED
|Tuft
|CLUMP
|Grime
|FILTH
|Daily journals
|DIARIES
|Teasing, pulling one’s …
|LEG
|Space missile
|ROCKET
|Ancient musical instrument
|LYRE
|Garment’s inner coverings
|LININGS
|Crying in pain
|YELPING
|Taunted
|NEEDLED
|Wider
|BROADER
|Snare
|TRAP
|Perspires
|SWEATS
|Deity
|GOD
|First
|INITIAL
|Conscious
|AWARE
|Film spools
|REELS
|Triggers off (bomb)
|DETONATES
|Bad
|AWFUL
|Careful, persistent work
|DILIGENCE
|Articulately
|COHERENTLY
|Hypnotic states
|TRANCES
|Frail with age
|DODDERY
|Rock-pool crustacean
|CRAB
|Solidarity
|UNITY
|Fare-payer
|PASSENGER
|Discolouration caused by red body fluid
|BLOODSTAIN
|Longer
|LENGTHIER
|Annoyed
|INDIGNANT
|Dallied
|DAWDLED
|Parenthesis
|BRACKET
|Nifty
|AGILE
|Judges
|DEEMS
|Seedy fruit
|FIGS