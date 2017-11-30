Metro Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Renounced throne ABDICATED
Tuft CLUMP
Grime FILTH
Daily journals DIARIES
Teasing, pulling one’s … LEG
Space missile ROCKET
Ancient musical instrument LYRE
Garment’s inner coverings LININGS
Crying in pain YELPING
Taunted NEEDLED
Wider BROADER
Snare TRAP
Perspires SWEATS
Deity GOD
First INITIAL
Conscious AWARE
Film spools REELS
Triggers off (bomb) DETONATES
Bad AWFUL
Careful, persistent work DILIGENCE
Articulately COHERENTLY
Hypnotic states TRANCES
Frail with age DODDERY
Rock-pool crustacean CRAB
Solidarity UNITY
Fare-payer PASSENGER
Discolouration caused by red body fluid BLOODSTAIN
Longer LENGTHIER
Annoyed INDIGNANT
Dallied DAWDLED
Parenthesis BRACKET
Nifty AGILE
Judges DEEMS
Seedy fruit FIGS