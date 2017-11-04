Metro Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 4th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Significant MEANINGFUL
Sore crust SCAB
Move silently CREEP
Language students LINGUISTS
Billiards saloon POOLROOM
Fir tree secretion RESIN
Oriental markets BAZAARS
Scrapes (river bottom) DREDGES
Extremist RADICAL
Outshine UPSTAGE
Parish minister VICAR
Conceals SECRETES
Vegetable, Jerusalem … ARTICHOKE
Resupply with guns REARM
Lord Mountbatten’s title EARL
Makes germ-free STERILISES
Lots of MUCH
I am, you … ARE
Drive forward IMPEL
Fluid units (imperial) GALLONS
Untitled UNNAMED
Barrels CASKS
Companies BUSINESSES
Fourths QUARTERS
Overflowed with (charm) OOZED
Abridge ABBREVIATE
Exactness ACCURACY
Wine fruit GRAPE
Spend wildly (4,3) LASHOUT
Obscure UNCLEAR
More attractive CUTER
Enlist ENROL
Scamps IMPS
Donkey ASS