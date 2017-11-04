Metro Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Significant
|MEANINGFUL
|Sore crust
|SCAB
|Move silently
|CREEP
|Language students
|LINGUISTS
|Billiards saloon
|POOLROOM
|Fir tree secretion
|RESIN
|Oriental markets
|BAZAARS
|Scrapes (river bottom)
|DREDGES
|Extremist
|RADICAL
|Outshine
|UPSTAGE
|Parish minister
|VICAR
|Conceals
|SECRETES
|Vegetable, Jerusalem …
|ARTICHOKE
|Resupply with guns
|REARM
|Lord Mountbatten’s title
|EARL
|Makes germ-free
|STERILISES
|Lots of
|MUCH
|I am, you …
|ARE
|Drive forward
|IMPEL
|Fluid units (imperial)
|GALLONS
|Untitled
|UNNAMED
|Barrels
|CASKS
|Companies
|BUSINESSES
|Fourths
|QUARTERS
|Overflowed with (charm)
|OOZED
|Abridge
|ABBREVIATE
|Exactness
|ACCURACY
|Wine fruit
|GRAPE
|Spend wildly (4,3)
|LASHOUT
|Obscure
|UNCLEAR
|More attractive
|CUTER
|Enlist
|ENROL
|Scamps
|IMPS
|Donkey
|ASS