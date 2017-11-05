Metro Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Study of mental disease PSYCHIATRY
Ran away FLED
Impressed & excited WOWED
Xmas turkey sauce CRANBERRY
Glue ADHESIVE
Fish commercially TRAWL
Dishing up (food) SERVING
Bowl scraper SPATULA
On the whole OVERALL
Weariness FATIGUE
Estuary INLET
Haphazard SLAPDASH
Trance inducer HYPNOTIST
Actor, Woody … ALLEN
Whisky & … SODA
Over-assertive AGGRESSIVE
Church benches PEWS
Coniferous tree YEW
Fence of bushes HEDGE
Curving ARCHING
Book users READERS
Insect grub LARVA
Cleaned with solvents (3-7) DRYCLEANED
Modern art style ABSTRACT
Mournful song DIRGE
Amazes ASTONISHES
Lack of response INACTION
Encourages URGES
Speaking with defect LISPING
Praise excessively FLATTER
Strode LOPED
Picks out (raffle) DRAWS
… in a blue moon ONCE
Hawaiian garland LEI