Metro Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Study of mental disease
|PSYCHIATRY
|Ran away
|FLED
|Impressed & excited
|WOWED
|Xmas turkey sauce
|CRANBERRY
|Glue
|ADHESIVE
|Fish commercially
|TRAWL
|Dishing up (food)
|SERVING
|Bowl scraper
|SPATULA
|On the whole
|OVERALL
|Weariness
|FATIGUE
|Estuary
|INLET
|Haphazard
|SLAPDASH
|Trance inducer
|HYPNOTIST
|Actor, Woody …
|ALLEN
|Whisky & …
|SODA
|Over-assertive
|AGGRESSIVE
|Church benches
|PEWS
|Coniferous tree
|YEW
|Fence of bushes
|HEDGE
|Curving
|ARCHING
|Book users
|READERS
|Insect grub
|LARVA
|Cleaned with solvents (3-7)
|DRYCLEANED
|Modern art style
|ABSTRACT
|Mournful song
|DIRGE
|Amazes
|ASTONISHES
|Lack of response
|INACTION
|Encourages
|URGES
|Speaking with defect
|LISPING
|Praise excessively
|FLATTER
|Strode
|LOPED
|Picks out (raffle)
|DRAWS
|… in a blue moon
|ONCE
|Hawaiian garland
|LEI