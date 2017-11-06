Metro Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Indoor plant nursery or greenhouse GLASSHOUSE
Ancient Peruvian INCA
Epee or rapier SWORD
Overrunning INFESTING
Hunger APPETITE
Sound alike RHYME
Geisha’s robes KIMONOS
Nuns SISTERS
Agreement to suspend testing of nuclear weapons (4,3) TESTBAN
Break & enter lever tool CROWBAR
Entwine hair BRAID
House pipes specialists PLUMBERS
Let-up ABATEMENT
Could MIGHT
Mums & … DADS
Study of mental disease PSYCHIATRY
Copious stream GUSH
A long time … AGO
Move sideways SIDLE
Beginnings ORIGINS
Puts up with SUFFERS
Rowdy NOISY
Assailants AGGRESSORS
Steamed coffee ESPRESSO
Inflates, … up PUMPS
Ride-on plank on wheels SKATEBOARD
People of no consequence NOBODIES
Live coal EMBER
Brothers’ sons NEPHEWS
Corrosive agent, … soda CAUSTIC
Prize AWARD
Animation fawn BAMBI
Remain STAY
Achieve GET