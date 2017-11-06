Metro Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Indoor plant nursery or greenhouse
|GLASSHOUSE
|Ancient Peruvian
|INCA
|Epee or rapier
|SWORD
|Overrunning
|INFESTING
|Hunger
|APPETITE
|Sound alike
|RHYME
|Geisha’s robes
|KIMONOS
|Nuns
|SISTERS
|Agreement to suspend testing of nuclear weapons (4,3)
|TESTBAN
|Break & enter lever tool
|CROWBAR
|Entwine hair
|BRAID
|House pipes specialists
|PLUMBERS
|Let-up
|ABATEMENT
|Could
|MIGHT
|Mums & …
|DADS
|Study of mental disease
|PSYCHIATRY
|Copious stream
|GUSH
|A long time …
|AGO
|Move sideways
|SIDLE
|Beginnings
|ORIGINS
|Puts up with
|SUFFERS
|Rowdy
|NOISY
|Assailants
|AGGRESSORS
|Steamed coffee
|ESPRESSO
|Inflates, … up
|PUMPS
|Ride-on plank on wheels
|SKATEBOARD
|People of no consequence
|NOBODIES
|Live coal
|EMBER
|Brothers’ sons
|NEPHEWS
|Corrosive agent, … soda
|CAUSTIC
|Prize
|AWARD
|Animation fawn
|BAMBI
|Remain
|STAY
|Achieve
|GET