Metro Crossword Answers November 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Talked indiscreetly
|BLABBERED
|Chose
|OPTED
|Copy outline of
|TRACE
|Unpaid sportsman
|AMATEUR
|A Nightmare on … Street
|ELM
|Speaker
|TALKER
|Extinguish (cigarette), … out
|STUB
|Exhibit
|DISPLAY
|Shoulder blade
|SCAPULA
|Lays down the law
|INSISTS
|Abused
|MISUSED
|Uncouth boys
|YOBS
|More foolish
|DUMBER
|Experiment room
|LAB
|Easing off
|ABATING
|Eventuate
|ARISE
|Communications industry
|MEDIA
|Extended
|STRETCHED
|Wash
|BATHE
|Panic merchants
|ALARMISTS
|Short of wind
|BREATHLESS
|Competitiveness
|RIVALRY
|Overwhelms by sound
|DEAFENS
|Ellipse
|OVAL
|Attend to medically
|TREAT
|Pub game target
|DARTBOARD
|Valet
|MANSERVANT
|Milk production property (5,4)
|DAIRYFARM
|Generous
|UNSELFISH
|Smears
|SMUDGES
|Organised crime figure
|MOBSTER
|Woven band
|BRAID
|Sandwich ingredient
|BREAD
|Pre-euro Italian money unit
|LIRA