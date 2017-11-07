Metro Crossword Answers November 7th 2017

Metro November 7th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Talked indiscreetly BLABBERED
Chose OPTED
Copy outline of TRACE
Unpaid sportsman AMATEUR
A Nightmare on … Street ELM
Speaker TALKER
Extinguish (cigarette), … out STUB
Exhibit DISPLAY
Shoulder blade SCAPULA
Lays down the law INSISTS
Abused MISUSED
Uncouth boys YOBS
More foolish DUMBER
Experiment room LAB
Easing off ABATING
Eventuate ARISE
Communications industry MEDIA
Extended STRETCHED
Wash BATHE
Panic merchants ALARMISTS
Short of wind BREATHLESS
Competitiveness RIVALRY
Overwhelms by sound DEAFENS
Ellipse OVAL
Attend to medically TREAT
Pub game target DARTBOARD
Valet MANSERVANT
Milk production property (5,4) DAIRYFARM
Generous UNSELFISH
Smears SMUDGES
Organised crime figure MOBSTER
Woven band BRAID
Sandwich ingredient BREAD
Pre-euro Italian money unit LIRA