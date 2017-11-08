Metro Crossword Answers November 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro November 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

|Clue
|Solution
|False pretence
|CHARADE
|Bumped in crowd
|JOSTLED
|Took risk
|CHANCED
|Jack (playing card)
|KNAVE
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Circles down
|SPIRALS
|Warty creatures
|TOADS
|Jobs
|TASKS
|Grind (teeth)
|GNASH
|Yes in French
|OUI
|Your
|THY
|Dear Sir or …
|MADAM
|School year
|GRADE
|Car stopping device
|BRAKE
|Battery re-energiser
|CHARGER
|Geological division
|EPOCH
|Command
|ORDER
|Complying with
|OBEYING
|Bare-skin enthusiasts
|NUDISTS
|Go in again (2-5)
|REENTER
|Coffins
|CASKETS
|South American woolly beast
|ALPACA
|Way in
|ACCESS
|Avoidance
|EVASION
|Doglike mammals
|JACKALS
|Brutal person
|SADIST
|Inhabitants
|LOCALS
|Contagious illness
|DISEASE
|Removed fluid from
|DRIED
|Later on
|AFTER
|Emerald or sapphire
|GEM
|Also
|AND
|Overact, … it up
|HAM
|Encouraged (5,2)
|EGGEDON
|Arouses
|AWAKENS
|More irate
|ANGRIER
|Odder
|WEIRDER
|Bill Haley hit, Rock … The Clock
|AROUND
|Resounds
|ECHOES
|Accent
|BROGUE
|Narcotics user
|ADDICT