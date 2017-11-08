Metro Crossword Answers November 8th 2017

Clue Solution
False pretence CHARADE
Bumped in crowd JOSTLED
Took risk CHANCED
Jack (playing card) KNAVE
Mental picture IMAGE
Circles down SPIRALS
Warty creatures TOADS
Jobs TASKS
Grind (teeth) GNASH
Yes in French OUI
Your THY
Dear Sir or … MADAM
School year GRADE
Car stopping device BRAKE
Battery re-energiser CHARGER
Geological division EPOCH
Command ORDER
Complying with OBEYING
Bare-skin enthusiasts NUDISTS
Go in again (2-5) REENTER
Coffins CASKETS
South American woolly beast ALPACA
Way in ACCESS
Avoidance EVASION
Doglike mammals JACKALS
Brutal person SADIST
Inhabitants LOCALS
Contagious illness DISEASE
Removed fluid from DRIED
Later on AFTER
Emerald or sapphire GEM
Also AND
Overact, … it up HAM
Encouraged (5,2) EGGEDON
Arouses AWAKENS
More irate ANGRIER
Odder WEIRDER
Bill Haley hit, Rock … The Clock AROUND
Resounds ECHOES
Accent BROGUE
Narcotics user ADDICT