Metro Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Earl Grey sachets (3,4)
|TEABAGS
|Prowess
|MASTERY
|Iced bakery treat
|CUPCAKE
|Distress signal
|FLARE
|Ambulance warning
|SIREN
|Avert
|PREVENT
|Construct (building)
|ERECT
|Oak kernel
|ACORN
|Animal skins
|PELTS
|Showed the way
|LED
|Wow, … whiz!
|GEE
|Infidel
|PAGAN
|Torments
|GOADS
|Local saying
|IDIOM
|Hemisphere dividing line
|EQUATOR
|Combat
|FIGHT
|Revolve around
|ORBIT
|Great applause
|OVATION
|Chitchat
|PRATTLE
|Sale items with imperfections
|SECONDS
|Jelly/sponge desserts
|TRIFLES
|On fire
|ABLAZE
|Take
|ACCEPT
|Ultimate price, … sacrifice
|SUPREME
|Nastiest
|MEANEST
|Afternoon nap
|SIESTA
|Early fetus
|EMBRYO
|Sighing sleepily
|YAWNING
|Encrypted
|CODED
|Kept behind bars
|CAGED
|Just beat, … at the post
|PIP
|Forest dwelling, … cabin
|LOG
|Male offspring
|SON
|Nog drink (3,4)
|EGGFLIP
|Flatter to excess
|ADULATE
|Gains
|ATTAINS
|Removes contents of
|EMPTIES
|Goat wool
|ANGORA
|Begin journey (3,3)
|SETOUT
|Perversely coincidental
|IRONIC
|Hereditary
|INBORN