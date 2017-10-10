Metro Crossword Answers October 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Legible READABLE
On train or ship ABOARD
Shuffles along SHAMBLES
Socialise (with) HOBNOB
Attaining (results) ACHIEVING
Renter HIRER
Pealed RANG
Household rubbish GARBAGE
Mopped SWABBED
Sit for portrait POSE
Central (point) FOCAL
Optical tiredness EYESTRAIN
Tying (shoes) LACING
Intensify (conflict) ESCALATE
Yapped YELPED
Wild prank ESCAPADE
Scoundrel RASCAL
Lethargy APATHY
Saunter AMBLE
Gazing lustfully LEERING
Booklets BROCHURES
Unnatural or out of character ABNORMAL
Prevented entry of DEBARRED
Keenly excited AGOG
Hospital vehicle AMBULANCE
Gainfully (occupied) USEFULLY
Absurd or laughable FARCICAL
Action-taker DOER
Joys PLEASES
Curved fruit BANANA
Say "a-tishoo" SNEEZE
Jewelled headband TIARA