Metro Crossword Answers October 10th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Legible
|READABLE
|On train or ship
|ABOARD
|Shuffles along
|SHAMBLES
|Socialise (with)
|HOBNOB
|Attaining (results)
|ACHIEVING
|Renter
|HIRER
|Pealed
|RANG
|Household rubbish
|GARBAGE
|Mopped
|SWABBED
|Sit for portrait
|POSE
|Central (point)
|FOCAL
|Optical tiredness
|EYESTRAIN
|Tying (shoes)
|LACING
|Intensify (conflict)
|ESCALATE
|Yapped
|YELPED
|Wild prank
|ESCAPADE
|Scoundrel
|RASCAL
|Lethargy
|APATHY
|Saunter
|AMBLE
|Gazing lustfully
|LEERING
|Booklets
|BROCHURES
|Unnatural or out of character
|ABNORMAL
|Prevented entry of
|DEBARRED
|Keenly excited
|AGOG
|Hospital vehicle
|AMBULANCE
|Gainfully (occupied)
|USEFULLY
|Absurd or laughable
|FARCICAL
|Action-taker
|DOER
|Joys
|PLEASES
|Curved fruit
|BANANA
|Say "a-tishoo"
|SNEEZE
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA