Metro Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Lacking melodic TUNELESS
Whirl GYRATE
Automobile MOTORCAR
Llama relative ALPACA
Band ORCHESTRA
Musical drama OPERA
Gape at OGLE
Kamikaze (mission) SUICIDE
Garden lattice TRELLIS
Labels TAGS
Hang loosely DRAPE
Role in novel CHARACTER
Decorated with set-in design INLAID
Learner BEGINNER
Tastelessly showy GARISH
Harshest SEVEREST
Drum (3-3) TOMTOM
Bulletin (board) NOTICE
Big LARGE
Shock STARTLE
Discolouring YELLOWING
University professor ACADEMIC
Originates (from) EMANATES
Speaker’s platform DAIS
Art museums GALLERIES
Preparing for exam STUDYING
Vendor RETAILER
Of that kind SUCH
Circus apparatus TRAPEZE
Immediately (2,4) ATONCE
Wood decay (3,3) DRYROT
Similar in appearance ALIKE