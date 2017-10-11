Metro Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Lacking melodic
|TUNELESS
|Whirl
|GYRATE
|Automobile
|MOTORCAR
|Llama relative
|ALPACA
|Band
|ORCHESTRA
|Musical drama
|OPERA
|Gape at
|OGLE
|Kamikaze (mission)
|SUICIDE
|Garden lattice
|TRELLIS
|Labels
|TAGS
|Hang loosely
|DRAPE
|Role in novel
|CHARACTER
|Decorated with set-in design
|INLAID
|Learner
|BEGINNER
|Tastelessly showy
|GARISH
|Harshest
|SEVEREST
|Drum (3-3)
|TOMTOM
|Bulletin (board)
|NOTICE
|Big
|LARGE
|Shock
|STARTLE
|Discolouring
|YELLOWING
|University professor
|ACADEMIC
|Originates (from)
|EMANATES
|Speaker’s platform
|DAIS
|Art museums
|GALLERIES
|Preparing for exam
|STUDYING
|Vendor
|RETAILER
|Of that kind
|SUCH
|Circus apparatus
|TRAPEZE
|Immediately (2,4)
|ATONCE
|Wood decay (3,3)
|DRYROT
|Similar in appearance
|ALIKE