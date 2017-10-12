Metro Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Eucalypts GUMTREES
Laundry whitener BLEACH
Fluid seepages LEAKAGES
Lofts ATTICS
Come to pass EVENTUATE
Lifting device CRANE
Garden shack SHED
Unspecified person SOMEONE
Hide SECRETE
Browse (the net) SURF
Sports stadium ARENA
Migraines HEADACHES
Office AGENCY
Illegal UNLAWFUL
School compositions ESSAYS
Demonstrates (against) PROTESTS
Ship’s kitchen GALLEY
Miseryguts MOANER
Act in response REACT
Green gem EMERALD
Unpunctual guest LATECOMER
Cartoon movie artist ANIMATOR
Quickened HASTENED
Belonging to that woman HERS
Graded organisation HIERARCHY
Increase rapidly ESCALATE
Plotters SCHEMERS
Repeat ECHO
Nut fastener SPANNER
Burglaries THEFTS
Bible songs PSALMS
Expect something or somebody AWAIT