Metro Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eucalypts
|GUMTREES
|Laundry whitener
|BLEACH
|Fluid seepages
|LEAKAGES
|Lofts
|ATTICS
|Come to pass
|EVENTUATE
|Lifting device
|CRANE
|Garden shack
|SHED
|Unspecified person
|SOMEONE
|Hide
|SECRETE
|Browse (the net)
|SURF
|Sports stadium
|ARENA
|Migraines
|HEADACHES
|Office
|AGENCY
|Illegal
|UNLAWFUL
|School compositions
|ESSAYS
|Demonstrates (against)
|PROTESTS
|Ship’s kitchen
|GALLEY
|Miseryguts
|MOANER
|Act in response
|REACT
|Green gem
|EMERALD
|Unpunctual guest
|LATECOMER
|Cartoon movie artist
|ANIMATOR
|Quickened
|HASTENED
|Belonging to that woman
|HERS
|Graded organisation
|HIERARCHY
|Increase rapidly
|ESCALATE
|Plotters
|SCHEMERS
|Repeat
|ECHO
|Nut fastener
|SPANNER
|Burglaries
|THEFTS
|Bible songs
|PSALMS
|Expect something or somebody
|AWAIT