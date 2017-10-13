Metro Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|School bosses
|PRINCIPALS
|Happy cat sound
|PURR
|Wearing nothing
|NAKED
|Mentally conjuring up
|IMAGINING
|Disease symptoms
|SYNDROME
|Yonder, over …
|THERE
|Soreness
|RAWNESS
|Shatters
|SMASHES
|Withhold vote
|ABSTAIN
|Barrier attendant
|GATEMAN
|Sadistic
|CRUEL
|Altering
|CHANGING
|Wood fragments
|SPLINTERS
|Dried with cloth
|WIPED
|Fully satisfy
|SATE
|Shimmering
|IRIDESCENT
|Eighth of gallon
|PINT
|Pen fluid
|INK
|Encrypted
|CODED
|Gaols
|PRISONS
|Bosses
|LEADERS
|Join together
|UNITE
|Reverting to former state
|REGRESSING
|Draw (attention) away or lead astray
|DISTRACT
|Tired sighs
|YAWNS
|Radio programmes
|BROADCASTS
|Allowing
|ENABLING
|Hunk (2-3)
|HEMAN
|Power plant, … reactor
|NUCLEAR
|Turfed
|GRASSED
|Not illuminated
|UNLIT
|Stares awkwardly
|GAWKS
|Revise (text)
|EDIT
|Be humiliated, eat humble …
|PIE