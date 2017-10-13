Metro Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Clue Solution
School bosses PRINCIPALS
Happy cat sound PURR
Wearing nothing NAKED
Mentally conjuring up IMAGINING
Disease symptoms SYNDROME
Yonder, over … THERE
Soreness RAWNESS
Shatters SMASHES
Withhold vote ABSTAIN
Barrier attendant GATEMAN
Sadistic CRUEL
Altering CHANGING
Wood fragments SPLINTERS
Dried with cloth WIPED
Fully satisfy SATE
Shimmering IRIDESCENT
Eighth of gallon PINT
Pen fluid INK
Encrypted CODED
Gaols PRISONS
Bosses LEADERS
Join together UNITE
Reverting to former state REGRESSING
Draw (attention) away or lead astray DISTRACT
Tired sighs YAWNS
Radio programmes BROADCASTS
Allowing ENABLING
Hunk (2-3) HEMAN
Power plant, … reactor NUCLEAR
Turfed GRASSED
Not illuminated UNLIT
Stares awkwardly GAWKS
Revise (text) EDIT
Be humiliated, eat humble … PIE