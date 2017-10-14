Metro Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Spiral motion GYRATION
Bends over STOOPS
Makes believe PRETENDS
Canada’s Nova … SCOTIA
More mischievous NAUGHTIER
Belgium’s pre-euro currency FRANC
… company, three’s a crowd (3,1) TWOS
Subtly refers ALLUDES
Letter delivery fee POSTAGE
Fellows GUYS
Undisguised OVERT
Habit-forming ADDICTIVE
Tasty morsel TITBIT
Supplies funds for FINANCES
Wish DESIRE
French/Spanish mountains PYRENEES
Yawning GAPING
Regretful RUEFUL
Zipper edge TEETH
Consecrates as priest ORDAINS
Diplomatically TACTFULLY
Away from the centre OUTWARDS
Least abundant SCARCEST
Killer whale ORCA
Richer WEALTHIER
Grew (of leaves) SPROUTED
Fire-resistant material ASBESTOS
Historical ages ERAS
Dizzily GIDDILY
Snooker foul MISCUE
Hire contracts LEASES
Large wading bird CRANE