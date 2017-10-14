Metro Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spiral motion
|GYRATION
|Bends over
|STOOPS
|Makes believe
|PRETENDS
|Canada’s Nova …
|SCOTIA
|More mischievous
|NAUGHTIER
|Belgium’s pre-euro currency
|FRANC
|… company, three’s a crowd (3,1)
|TWOS
|Subtly refers
|ALLUDES
|Letter delivery fee
|POSTAGE
|Fellows
|GUYS
|Undisguised
|OVERT
|Habit-forming
|ADDICTIVE
|Tasty morsel
|TITBIT
|Supplies funds for
|FINANCES
|Wish
|DESIRE
|French/Spanish mountains
|PYRENEES
|Yawning
|GAPING
|Regretful
|RUEFUL
|Zipper edge
|TEETH
|Consecrates as priest
|ORDAINS
|Diplomatically
|TACTFULLY
|Away from the centre
|OUTWARDS
|Least abundant
|SCARCEST
|Killer whale
|ORCA
|Richer
|WEALTHIER
|Grew (of leaves)
|SPROUTED
|Fire-resistant material
|ASBESTOS
|Historical ages
|ERAS
|Dizzily
|GIDDILY
|Snooker foul
|MISCUE
|Hire contracts
|LEASES
|Large wading bird
|CRANE