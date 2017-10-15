Metro Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Catastrophe CALAMITY
Most timid SHYEST
Fine embroidery NEEDLEPOINT
Sleeping place BED
Male sheep RAM
Sidestep DODGE
Long-legged wading bird HERON
Lasciviousness LECHEROUSNESS
Failure to show up NONATTENDANCE
Native New Zealander MAORI
Moral standard ETHIC
Solidify SET
Earl Grey or jasmine TEA
Gripping (story) SUSPENSEFUL
Cleans with broom SWEEPS
Runaways ESCAPEES
Yellow song bird CANARY
Recline LIE
Tuneful MELODIC
Lukewarm TEPID
Pulls (up trousers) HITCHES
Glowing coal fragment EMBER
Neatness TIDINESS
Bitingly chilly (3-4) ICECOLD
La Scala city MILAN
Lace holes EYELETS
Large jugs EWERS
Brings to life ANIMATES
Stumbles (5,2) TRIPSUP
Capital of Cyprus NICOSIA
Record player needle STYLUS
Give speech ORATE
Backs of feet HEELS
Cost FEE