Metro Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Catastrophe
|CALAMITY
|Most timid
|SHYEST
|Fine embroidery
|NEEDLEPOINT
|Sleeping place
|BED
|Male sheep
|RAM
|Sidestep
|DODGE
|Long-legged wading bird
|HERON
|Lasciviousness
|LECHEROUSNESS
|Failure to show up
|NONATTENDANCE
|Native New Zealander
|MAORI
|Moral standard
|ETHIC
|Solidify
|SET
|Earl Grey or jasmine
|TEA
|Gripping (story)
|SUSPENSEFUL
|Cleans with broom
|SWEEPS
|Runaways
|ESCAPEES
|Yellow song bird
|CANARY
|Recline
|LIE
|Tuneful
|MELODIC
|Lukewarm
|TEPID
|Pulls (up trousers)
|HITCHES
|Glowing coal fragment
|EMBER
|Neatness
|TIDINESS
|Bitingly chilly (3-4)
|ICECOLD
|La Scala city
|MILAN
|Lace holes
|EYELETS
|Large jugs
|EWERS
|Brings to life
|ANIMATES
|Stumbles (5,2)
|TRIPSUP
|Capital of Cyprus
|NICOSIA
|Record player needle
|STYLUS
|Give speech
|ORATE
|Backs of feet
|HEELS
|Cost
|FEE