Metro Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Round CIRCULAR
Robust STURDY
Gym muscleman BODYBUILDER
Oxlike antelope GNU
Olympic Games body (1,1,1) IOC
Sectors AREAS
Articles ITEMS
Cosmetic liner (7,6) EYEBROWPENCIL
Cinema breaks INTERMISSIONS
Ultimate FINAL
Dutch flower TULIP
Tearful gasp SOB
Engine turn REV
Discontinuation TERMINATION
Enrol ENLIST
Speaks very softly WHISPERS
Taxi-driver CABBIE
Traffic light colour RED
Sense of injury UMBRAGE
Put up with ABIDE
Generator wheel TURBINE
Unprincipled person ROGUE
On your own, by … YOURSELF
Denies ownership of DISOWNS
Disfigurement, … palate CLEFT
Rebury REINTER
Wine barrels CASKS
US presidential plane, … One (3,5) AIRFORCE
Tells RELATES
Parentless kids ORPHANS
Steak cuts (1,5) TBONES
Bellybutton NAVEL
Gone With The Wind actress, Vivien … LEIGH
Anger IRE