Metro Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Round
|CIRCULAR
|Robust
|STURDY
|Gym muscleman
|BODYBUILDER
|Oxlike antelope
|GNU
|Olympic Games body (1,1,1)
|IOC
|Sectors
|AREAS
|Articles
|ITEMS
|Cosmetic liner (7,6)
|EYEBROWPENCIL
|Cinema breaks
|INTERMISSIONS
|Ultimate
|FINAL
|Dutch flower
|TULIP
|Tearful gasp
|SOB
|Engine turn
|REV
|Discontinuation
|TERMINATION
|Enrol
|ENLIST
|Speaks very softly
|WHISPERS
|Taxi-driver
|CABBIE
|Traffic light colour
|RED
|Sense of injury
|UMBRAGE
|Put up with
|ABIDE
|Generator wheel
|TURBINE
|Unprincipled person
|ROGUE
|On your own, by …
|YOURSELF
|Denies ownership of
|DISOWNS
|Disfigurement, … palate
|CLEFT
|Rebury
|REINTER
|Wine barrels
|CASKS
|US presidential plane, … One (3,5)
|AIRFORCE
|Tells
|RELATES
|Parentless kids
|ORPHANS
|Steak cuts (1,5)
|TBONES
|Bellybutton
|NAVEL
|Gone With The Wind actress, Vivien …
|LEIGH
|Anger
|IRE