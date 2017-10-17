Metro Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Springing back REBOUNDING
Floating filth SCUM
Conditions TERMS
US film studio UNIVERSAL
Jumpy SKITTISH
Female monarch QUEEN
Taking short sleep NAPPING
Redistribute REISSUE
Chatters idly NATTERS
Memo MESSAGE
Baby night bird OWLET
Boat’s portable stern-mounted motor OUTBOARD
Party policy statement MANIFESTO
Fraudulently copy FORGE
Mend (socks) DARN
Writes out script for (medical drug) PRESCRIBES
In proportion, pro … RATA
Saloon counter BAR
Surprise victory UPSET
Drenching DOUSING
Not one or the other NEITHER
Indian social system CASTE
Feigned illness MALINGERED
Resupplies (2-6) REEQUIPS
Broken KAPUT
Ignorant UNINFORMED
Recognise IDENTIFY
House step STAIR
Financial supporter SPONSOR
Shooting stars METEORS
Solitary person LONER
Proposition OFFER
Stitches SEWS
Curved chest bone RIB