Metro Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Springing back
|REBOUNDING
|Floating filth
|SCUM
|Conditions
|TERMS
|US film studio
|UNIVERSAL
|Jumpy
|SKITTISH
|Female monarch
|QUEEN
|Taking short sleep
|NAPPING
|Redistribute
|REISSUE
|Chatters idly
|NATTERS
|Memo
|MESSAGE
|Baby night bird
|OWLET
|Boat’s portable stern-mounted motor
|OUTBOARD
|Party policy statement
|MANIFESTO
|Fraudulently copy
|FORGE
|Mend (socks)
|DARN
|Writes out script for (medical drug)
|PRESCRIBES
|In proportion, pro …
|RATA
|Saloon counter
|BAR
|Surprise victory
|UPSET
|Drenching
|DOUSING
|Not one or the other
|NEITHER
|Indian social system
|CASTE
|Feigned illness
|MALINGERED
|Resupplies (2-6)
|REEQUIPS
|Broken
|KAPUT
|Ignorant
|UNINFORMED
|Recognise
|IDENTIFY
|House step
|STAIR
|Financial supporter
|SPONSOR
|Shooting stars
|METEORS
|Solitary person
|LONER
|Proposition
|OFFER
|Stitches
|SEWS
|Curved chest bone
|RIB