Metro Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Closing
|SHUTTING
|As one, in …
|UNISON
|Small bomb (4,7)
|HANDGRENADE
|Have a meal
|EAT
|Eggs
|OVA
|The Phantom Of The …
|OPERA
|Long-term prisoner
|LIFER
|Breaks in performance
|INTERMISSIONS
|Immediate
|INSTANTANEOUS
|Tart oneself up
|PRIMP
|Opposite of rural
|URBAN
|Earl Grey or jasmine
|TEA
|Lout
|OAF
|Love potion
|APHRODISIAC
|Weirder
|EERIER
|Cosiness
|SNUGNESS
|Teacher’s workplace
|SCHOOL
|Grecian vase
|URN
|Harbour vessel
|TUGBOAT
|Sibling’s daughter
|NIECE
|Pine tree leaves
|NEEDLES
|Ledge
|SHELF
|Nudist
|NATURIST
|Egypt’s … Desert
|ARABIAN
|Out of order
|AMISS
|Brush up (paintwork)
|RETOUCH
|Start (of illness)
|ONSET
|Show to be false
|DISPROVE
|Satisfy
|APPEASE
|Grunting (of pig)
|OINKING
|Moves to music
|DANCES
|Deduce
|INFER
|Exposed (of agent’s cover)
|BLOWN
|Fury
|IRE