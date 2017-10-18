Metro Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Closing SHUTTING
As one, in … UNISON
Small bomb (4,7) HANDGRENADE
Have a meal EAT
Eggs OVA
The Phantom Of The … OPERA
Long-term prisoner LIFER
Breaks in performance INTERMISSIONS
Immediate INSTANTANEOUS
Tart oneself up PRIMP
Opposite of rural URBAN
Earl Grey or jasmine TEA
Lout OAF
Love potion APHRODISIAC
Weirder EERIER
Cosiness SNUGNESS
Teacher’s workplace SCHOOL
Grecian vase URN
Harbour vessel TUGBOAT
Sibling’s daughter NIECE
Pine tree leaves NEEDLES
Ledge SHELF
Nudist NATURIST
Egypt’s … Desert ARABIAN
Out of order AMISS
Brush up (paintwork) RETOUCH
Start (of illness) ONSET
Show to be false DISPROVE
Satisfy APPEASE
Grunting (of pig) OINKING
Moves to music DANCES
Deduce INFER
Exposed (of agent’s cover) BLOWN
Fury IRE