Metro Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Smooth-talker
|FLATTERER
|Cartons
|BOXES
|Scrapes (lawn) clear of leaves
|RAKES
|Read out for typist
|DICTATE
|Expected landing time (1,1,1)
|ETA
|Internet postal items (1-5)
|EMAILS
|Largest continent
|ASIA
|Nomadic Arab tribesman
|BEDOUIN
|Painter, Leonardo … (2,5)
|DAVINCI
|Faithfully
|LOYALLY
|Dead bodies
|CORPSES
|Deaden
|NUMB
|Oration
|SPEECH
|Compete
|VIE
|Tel Aviv native
|ISRAELI
|Leader
|RULER
|Protect
|GUARD
|Horticulturists
|GARDENERS
|Fraudulently copy (signature)
|FORGE
|Clumsily
|AWKWARDLY
|Stylishly
|TASTEFULLY
|Teach new skills to
|RETRAIN
|Peppered (with holes)
|RIDDLED
|Rear
|BACK
|Bone photos (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Story lines
|SCENARIOS
|Short-change
|OVERCHARGE
|Fitting in well
|BELONGING
|US country music capital
|NASHVILLE
|Yelping
|YAPPING
|Less expensive
|CHEAPER
|Hymn, Ave …
|MARIA
|High-ranking lords
|EARLS
|Fuse (metal) together
|WELD