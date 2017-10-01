Metro Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Become stale STAGNATE
Finder’s fee REWARD
Leaves behind ABANDONS
Refunded REPAID
Moving restlessly FIDGETING
Comedian COMIC
Small vipers ASPS
Flavour concentrate, vanilla … ESSENCE
Stoat-like animals WEASELS
Communists REDS
Pathway puzzles MAZES
Insistently ADAMANTLY
Played inside INDOOR
Depraved DECADENT
Yawning GAPING
Insurance estimator ASSESSOR
Provides with personnel STAFFS
Prizes AWARDS
Light push NUDGE
Bowling skittles TENPINS
Worked out in gym EXERCISED
Scaring ALARMING
Took away DEDUCTED
Hideous monster OGRE
Resigns from position (5,4) STEPSDOWN
Doing breast-stroke SWIMMING
Smartened (6,2) JAZZEDUP
Persian ruler SHAH
Magazine subscribers READERS
Alternate ones OTHERS
Pearl-bearer OYSTER
Wise saying ADAGE