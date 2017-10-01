Metro Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Become stale
|STAGNATE
|Finder’s fee
|REWARD
|Leaves behind
|ABANDONS
|Refunded
|REPAID
|Moving restlessly
|FIDGETING
|Comedian
|COMIC
|Small vipers
|ASPS
|Flavour concentrate, vanilla …
|ESSENCE
|Stoat-like animals
|WEASELS
|Communists
|REDS
|Pathway puzzles
|MAZES
|Insistently
|ADAMANTLY
|Played inside
|INDOOR
|Depraved
|DECADENT
|Yawning
|GAPING
|Insurance estimator
|ASSESSOR
|Provides with personnel
|STAFFS
|Prizes
|AWARDS
|Light push
|NUDGE
|Bowling skittles
|TENPINS
|Worked out in gym
|EXERCISED
|Scaring
|ALARMING
|Took away
|DEDUCTED
|Hideous monster
|OGRE
|Resigns from position (5,4)
|STEPSDOWN
|Doing breast-stroke
|SWIMMING
|Smartened (6,2)
|JAZZEDUP
|Persian ruler
|SHAH
|Magazine subscribers
|READERS
|Alternate ones
|OTHERS
|Pearl-bearer
|OYSTER
|Wise saying
|ADAGE