Metro Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

Clue
Solution
Unwanted fat FLAB
Epic tale SAGA
Recalled RECOLLECTED
Travel permit VISA
Emotional state MOOD
Revise (manuscript) EDIT
Liner or tanker SHIP
Envy or sloth, deadly … SIN
Church seat PEW
Pair TWO
His, hers & … ITS
Just manage, … out a living EKE
Supersonic speed unit MACH
Convey CARRY
Lyrical poems ODES
Love god EROS
Greek cheese FETA
Ray of light BEAM
Backless couch DIVAN
Crippled LAME
Animal doctor VET
Droop SAG
Fabric colourant DYE
Exclamation, … whiz! GEE
Upper limb ARM
Back of neck NAPE
Opposed to ANTI
Smear BLUR
Atop ONTO
Decorates EMBELLISHES
Pink-cheeked ROSY
Fastener, press … STUD
Fist, bunch of … FIVES
Poison ARSENIC
Necklace component BEAD
Young stallion COLT
Pond surface growth ALGAE
Frosts (biscuits) ICES
Half SEMI
Took in (child) ADOPTED
Of sound system AUDIO
No … or buts IFS
Fuss, … & cry HUE
Introducing gradually, … in PHASING
Battle WARFARE
TV show tune, … song THEME
Gumleaf-eating marsupial KOALA
Unruly crowd MOB
… liver oil COD
Japanese currency YEN
Feminine pronoun SHE
Tree-lined streets AVENUES
Averse to AGAINST
Readily available, on … TAP
Solar body SUN
Blackball DEBAR
Ahead of time EARLY
Lowed (of cow) MOOED
Military force ARMY
Large pitcher EWER
Additionally ALSO
Foot digits TOES
