Metro Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Issued (from) EMANATED
Catalogued LISTED
Red-tape officials BUREAUCRATS
Cow call MOO
Tiny WEE
Screams YELLS
Remove clothes STRIP
Insomnia SLEEPLESSNESS
Giving up RELINQUISHING
Downy duck EIDER
Glamour girl (3-2) PINUP
Nonsense! ROT
Charged particle ION
Beyond repair IRREPARABLE
Santa’s vehicle SLEIGH
Course outline SYLLABUS
Nudges ELBOWS
RAF rank, … marshal AIR
Examine in lab ANALYSE
Shine (at) EXCEL
Demands INSISTS
Lion handler TAMER
Jamb DOORPOST
Responses ANSWERS
Painter’s stand EASEL
Chubbier PLUMPER
Enthusiastic EAGER
Aorta & femoral … ARTERIES
Health profession NURSING
Place in danger IMPERIL
Guides (ship) STEERS
Move rhythmically DANCE
Diaper NAPPY
Baby’s apron BIB