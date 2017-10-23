Metro Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Issued (from)
|EMANATED
|Catalogued
|LISTED
|Red-tape officials
|BUREAUCRATS
|Cow call
|MOO
|Tiny
|WEE
|Screams
|YELLS
|Remove clothes
|STRIP
|Insomnia
|SLEEPLESSNESS
|Giving up
|RELINQUISHING
|Downy duck
|EIDER
|Glamour girl (3-2)
|PINUP
|Nonsense!
|ROT
|Charged particle
|ION
|Beyond repair
|IRREPARABLE
|Santa’s vehicle
|SLEIGH
|Course outline
|SYLLABUS
|Nudges
|ELBOWS
|RAF rank, … marshal
|AIR
|Examine in lab
|ANALYSE
|Shine (at)
|EXCEL
|Demands
|INSISTS
|Lion handler
|TAMER
|Jamb
|DOORPOST
|Responses
|ANSWERS
|Painter’s stand
|EASEL
|Chubbier
|PLUMPER
|Enthusiastic
|EAGER
|Aorta & femoral …
|ARTERIES
|Health profession
|NURSING
|Place in danger
|IMPERIL
|Guides (ship)
|STEERS
|Move rhythmically
|DANCE
|Diaper
|NAPPY
|Baby’s apron
|BIB