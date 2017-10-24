Metro Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Relevant APPLICABLE
Tiff SPAT
Unwarranted UNDUE
Airline steward, flight … ATTENDANT
Egg dish OMELETTE
Last (competition) round FINAL
Interfered MEDDLED
Staying power STAMINA
Place in position INSTALL
Spoil (child) INDULGE
Redbreasted bird ROBIN
Opening night PREMIERE
Sampling (6,3) TRYINGOUT
Walked back & forth PACED
Profound DEEP
Attackers ASSAILANTS
Border on ABUT
Like two peas in a … POD
Just right IDEAL
Changed suitably ADAPTED
Postal items LETTERS
Shellfish PRAWN
Tickled (fancy) TITILLATED
Undaunted UNAFRAID
Fashions MODES
Came as settler IMMIGRATED
Gaining knowledge LEARNING
Layabout IDLER
Portable computers LAPTOPS
Chilled leaf beverage (4,3) ICEDTEA
Australian athlete, Raelene … BOYLE
Drive forward IMPEL
Says further ADDS
Swindle CON