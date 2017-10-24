Metro Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Relevant
|APPLICABLE
|Tiff
|SPAT
|Unwarranted
|UNDUE
|Airline steward, flight …
|ATTENDANT
|Egg dish
|OMELETTE
|Last (competition) round
|FINAL
|Interfered
|MEDDLED
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|Place in position
|INSTALL
|Spoil (child)
|INDULGE
|Redbreasted bird
|ROBIN
|Opening night
|PREMIERE
|Sampling (6,3)
|TRYINGOUT
|Walked back & forth
|PACED
|Profound
|DEEP
|Attackers
|ASSAILANTS
|Border on
|ABUT
|Like two peas in a …
|POD
|Just right
|IDEAL
|Changed suitably
|ADAPTED
|Postal items
|LETTERS
|Shellfish
|PRAWN
|Tickled (fancy)
|TITILLATED
|Undaunted
|UNAFRAID
|Fashions
|MODES
|Came as settler
|IMMIGRATED
|Gaining knowledge
|LEARNING
|Layabout
|IDLER
|Portable computers
|LAPTOPS
|Chilled leaf beverage (4,3)
|ICEDTEA
|Australian athlete, Raelene …
|BOYLE
|Drive forward
|IMPEL
|Says further
|ADDS
|Swindle
|CON