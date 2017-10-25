Metro Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Pennant mast FLAGPOLE
Workplace nursery CRECHE
Spineless (4-7) LILYLIVERED
Poetic term for field LEA
Catch in the act NAB
Of past times OLDEN
Fragrance AROMA
Unfit for use (of appliance) UNSERVICEABLE
In order of date and time CHRONOLOGICAL
Spiral pin SCREW
Fabled giant TITAN
Fearful respect AWE
Coronation regalia, … & sceptre ORB
Terms of affection ENDEARMENTS
Make unhappy SADDEN
Last Supper guests APOSTLES
Catlike FELINE
Entirely ALL
Bed cushions PILLOWS
Furious LIVID
Bureaucratic restrictions (3,4) REDTAPE
Stringed instrument CELLO
Issues (from) EMANATES
Spanning or extending RANGING
More depressed BLUER
Recounted RELATED
Lightweight timber BALSA
Snipping tool SCISSORS
Not any place NOWHERE
Entertainment venues CINEMAS
Muddles (up) MESSES
Mad (dog) RABID
Hobo TRAMP
No score NIL