Metro Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Pennant mast
|FLAGPOLE
|Workplace nursery
|CRECHE
|Spineless (4-7)
|LILYLIVERED
|Poetic term for field
|LEA
|Catch in the act
|NAB
|Of past times
|OLDEN
|Fragrance
|AROMA
|Unfit for use (of appliance)
|UNSERVICEABLE
|In order of date and time
|CHRONOLOGICAL
|Spiral pin
|SCREW
|Fabled giant
|TITAN
|Fearful respect
|AWE
|Coronation regalia, … & sceptre
|ORB
|Terms of affection
|ENDEARMENTS
|Make unhappy
|SADDEN
|Last Supper guests
|APOSTLES
|Catlike
|FELINE
|Entirely
|ALL
|Bed cushions
|PILLOWS
|Furious
|LIVID
|Bureaucratic restrictions (3,4)
|REDTAPE
|Stringed instrument
|CELLO
|Issues (from)
|EMANATES
|Spanning or extending
|RANGING
|More depressed
|BLUER
|Recounted
|RELATED
|Lightweight timber
|BALSA
|Snipping tool
|SCISSORS
|Not any place
|NOWHERE
|Entertainment venues
|CINEMAS
|Muddles (up)
|MESSES
|Mad (dog)
|RABID
|Hobo
|TRAMP
|No score
|NIL