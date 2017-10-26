Metro Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Gave way YIELDED
Hollering YELLING
Shows off FLAUNTS
Haul strenuously HEAVE
End of war PEACE
Narrow fissure CREVICE
Skilled ADEPT
Coped (with) DEALT
Male deer STAGS
Part of the skull JAW
Glass container JAR
Cheerful HAPPY
Enamour CHARM
Synthetic fabric NYLON
Take out appendix or gall bladder OPERATE
Tree, copper … BEECH
Final resting place GRAVE
TV aerial ANTENNA
Played the lead STARRED
People who fast DIETERS
Veil YASHMAK
Infuriate ENRAGE
Weakness DEFECT
Language variety DIALECT
Tugging YANKING
Spoke with impediment LISPED
American lizard IGUANA
News-sheet GAZETTE
Strength POWER
Like ENJOY
Fah, …, lah SOH
Snow-capped mountain ALP
Asian sauce SOY
Itchy skin disease SCABIES
Turned away AVERTED
Contrived PLANNED
Straightens UNBENDS
Items for discussion AGENDA
Hair of angora goat MOHAIR
Invalidate NEGATE
Football code, rugby … LEAGUE