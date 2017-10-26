Metro Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gave way
|YIELDED
|Hollering
|YELLING
|Shows off
|FLAUNTS
|Haul strenuously
|HEAVE
|End of war
|PEACE
|Narrow fissure
|CREVICE
|Skilled
|ADEPT
|Coped (with)
|DEALT
|Male deer
|STAGS
|Part of the skull
|JAW
|Glass container
|JAR
|Cheerful
|HAPPY
|Enamour
|CHARM
|Synthetic fabric
|NYLON
|Take out appendix or gall bladder
|OPERATE
|Tree, copper …
|BEECH
|Final resting place
|GRAVE
|TV aerial
|ANTENNA
|Played the lead
|STARRED
|People who fast
|DIETERS
|Veil
|YASHMAK
|Infuriate
|ENRAGE
|Weakness
|DEFECT
|Language variety
|DIALECT
|Tugging
|YANKING
|Spoke with impediment
|LISPED
|American lizard
|IGUANA
|News-sheet
|GAZETTE
|Strength
|POWER
|Like
|ENJOY
|Fah, …, lah
|SOH
|Snow-capped mountain
|ALP
|Asian sauce
|SOY
|Itchy skin disease
|SCABIES
|Turned away
|AVERTED
|Contrived
|PLANNED
|Straightens
|UNBENDS
|Items for discussion
|AGENDA
|Hair of angora goat
|MOHAIR
|Invalidate
|NEGATE
|Football code, rugby …
|LEAGUE