Metro Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Injuring WOUNDING
Noisy summer insect CICADA
Payoff KICKBACK
Bawdy RIBALD
Most apprehensive UNEASIEST
Unskilful INEPT
Cash points (1,1,2) ATMS
1000 million BILLION
Proceed (from) EMANATE
Shafts of light RAYS
Twos PAIRS
Integrity, good … CHARACTER
Bellowed ROARED
Eradicate (5,3) STAMPOUT
Smart (attire) DRESSY
Tedious work DRUDGERY
Rouse from sleep (4,2) WAKEUP
Aunts & … UNCLES
Outstanding bills DEBTS
Cell centre NUCLEUS
Originally INITIALLY
Scholar ACADEMIC
Checking (accounts) AUDITING
Bang (toe) STUB
Relocates TRANSFERS
Breathed RESPIRED
Plot (course) NAVIGATE
Apiece EACH
US estate agent REALTOR
Tried hard STROVE
Grubby GROTTY
Pointed gun AIMED