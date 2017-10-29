Metro Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Parent’s dad
|GRANDPA
|Very chilly (3-4)
|ICECOLD
|Chief troublemakers
|RINGLEADERS
|Gooey soil
|MUD
|Self-esteem
|EGO
|Moral principle
|ETHIC
|Goatees
|BEARDS
|Central Intelligence Agency (1,1,1)
|CIA
|John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1,1,1)
|JFK
|Value-added tax (1,1,1)
|VAT
|Chocolate drink
|COCOA
|Eagle’s home
|EYRIE
|Payable immediately
|DUE
|Fifth month
|MAY
|Climbing plant, sweet …
|PEA
|Pasting
|GLUING
|Stupid
|INANE
|Irish activist group (1,1,1)
|IRA
|Geological age
|ERA
|Regulate (procedures)
|STANDARDISE
|Tranquillises
|SEDATES
|Promised
|PLEDGED
|Blood & guts
|GORE
|Irritation or inconvenience
|ANNOYANCE
|Not asleep
|AWAKE
|Rink and puck sport (3,6)
|ICEHOCKEY
|Gusto
|OOMPH
|Devoting
|DEDICATING
|Garden planners
|LANDSCAPERS
|Heavy road-levelling machine
|STEAMROLLER
|Coach operators (3,7)
|BUSDRIVERS
|Caribbean natives
|JAMAICANS
|Proving correct
|VERIFYING
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Total, … to (3,2)
|ADDUP
|Arranged, … up
|TEED