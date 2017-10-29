Metro Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Parent’s dad GRANDPA
Very chilly (3-4) ICECOLD
Chief troublemakers RINGLEADERS
Gooey soil MUD
Self-esteem EGO
Moral principle ETHIC
Goatees BEARDS
Central Intelligence Agency (1,1,1) CIA
John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1,1,1) JFK
Value-added tax (1,1,1) VAT
Chocolate drink COCOA
Eagle’s home EYRIE
Payable immediately DUE
Fifth month MAY
Climbing plant, sweet … PEA
Pasting GLUING
Stupid INANE
Irish activist group (1,1,1) IRA
Geological age ERA
Regulate (procedures) STANDARDISE
Tranquillises SEDATES
Promised PLEDGED
Blood & guts GORE
Irritation or inconvenience ANNOYANCE
Not asleep AWAKE
Rink and puck sport (3,6) ICEHOCKEY
Gusto OOMPH
Devoting DEDICATING
Garden planners LANDSCAPERS
Heavy road-levelling machine STEAMROLLER
Coach operators (3,7) BUSDRIVERS
Caribbean natives JAMAICANS
Proving correct VERIFYING
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Total, … to (3,2) ADDUP
Arranged, … up TEED