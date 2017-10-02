Metro Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Most magnificent (palace)
|GRANDEST
|Banished
|EXILED
|Magician’s chant
|ABRACADABRA
|Vim
|PEP
|Stitch
|SEW
|Gangway
|AISLE
|Unskilful
|INEPT
|Truck motors (6,7)
|DIESELENGINES
|Verbal dressing-down (6-7)
|TONGUELASHING
|Prize
|AWARD
|House step
|STAIR
|Yogurt container
|TUB
|Bob head
|NOD
|Breathing apparatuses
|RESPIRATORS
|Redistribute (forces)
|DEPLOY
|Unbalanced (3-5)
|ONESIDED
|Covered in lawn
|GRASSY
|Pneumatic rifle, … gun
|AIR
|Read out for typist
|DICTATE
|Fizzy drinks
|SODAS
|Taking bone photos (1-6)
|XRAYING
|Drift (into coma)
|LAPSE
|Act as agent
|DEPUTISE
|Beer-makers
|BREWERS
|Broaden
|WIDEN
|Signs up
|ENLISTS
|End of day
|NIGHT
|Filtered
|STRAINED
|Endure or experience (ordeal)
|UNDERGO
|Incursions
|INROADS
|Insulted
|ABUSED
|Perform addition (3,2)
|ADDUP
|UFO pilot
|ALIEN
|Elderly
|OLD