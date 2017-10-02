Metro Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Most magnificent (palace) GRANDEST
Banished EXILED
Magician’s chant ABRACADABRA
Vim PEP
Stitch SEW
Gangway AISLE
Unskilful INEPT
Truck motors (6,7) DIESELENGINES
Verbal dressing-down (6-7) TONGUELASHING
Prize AWARD
House step STAIR
Yogurt container TUB
Bob head NOD
Breathing apparatuses RESPIRATORS
Redistribute (forces) DEPLOY
Unbalanced (3-5) ONESIDED
Covered in lawn GRASSY
Pneumatic rifle, … gun AIR
Read out for typist DICTATE
Fizzy drinks SODAS
Taking bone photos (1-6) XRAYING
Drift (into coma) LAPSE
Act as agent DEPUTISE
Beer-makers BREWERS
Broaden WIDEN
Signs up ENLISTS
End of day NIGHT
Filtered STRAINED
Endure or experience (ordeal) UNDERGO
Incursions INROADS
Insulted ABUSED
Perform addition (3,2) ADDUP
UFO pilot ALIEN
Elderly OLD