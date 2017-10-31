Metro Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Putting (sword) back in scabbard SHEATHING
Idleness SLOTH
Molten core rock MAGMA
Funny AMUSING
Filled pastry PIE
Sloping (typeface) ITALIC
Utilises USES
Child-minding (3,4) DAYCARE
Seepage LEAKAGE
Jockeys’ seats SADDLES
Slandered DEFAMED
Precious metal GOLD
Was convenient to SUITED
Use oars ROW
Study closely EXAMINE
Pedestrians’ path across road, … crossing ZEBRA
Jitterbug or jive DANCE
Puts at risk ENDANGERS
Summarise (3,2) SUMUP
Sharp-sighted (5-4) EAGLEEYED
Sadly TRAGICALLY
Cause swelling INFLAME
Ice age, … period GLACIAL
Cosy SNUG
Leaves out OMITS
Fast (car chase) (4-5) HIGHSPEED
Six (4,1,5) HALFADOZEN
Begged to differ DISAGREED
Honourable ADMIRABLE
Wrung out SQUEEZE
Discarded DITCHED
Gain knowledge LEARN
Lash marks WEALS
Be fond of LIKE