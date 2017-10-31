Metro Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Putting (sword) back in scabbard
|SHEATHING
|Idleness
|SLOTH
|Molten core rock
|MAGMA
|Funny
|AMUSING
|Filled pastry
|PIE
|Sloping (typeface)
|ITALIC
|Utilises
|USES
|Child-minding (3,4)
|DAYCARE
|Seepage
|LEAKAGE
|Jockeys’ seats
|SADDLES
|Slandered
|DEFAMED
|Precious metal
|GOLD
|Was convenient to
|SUITED
|Use oars
|ROW
|Study closely
|EXAMINE
|Pedestrians’ path across road, … crossing
|ZEBRA
|Jitterbug or jive
|DANCE
|Puts at risk
|ENDANGERS
|Summarise (3,2)
|SUMUP
|Sharp-sighted (5-4)
|EAGLEEYED
|Sadly
|TRAGICALLY
|Cause swelling
|INFLAME
|Ice age, … period
|GLACIAL
|Cosy
|SNUG
|Leaves out
|OMITS
|Fast (car chase) (4-5)
|HIGHSPEED
|Six (4,1,5)
|HALFADOZEN
|Begged to differ
|DISAGREED
|Honourable
|ADMIRABLE
|Wrung out
|SQUEEZE
|Discarded
|DITCHED
|Gain knowledge
|LEARN
|Lash marks
|WEALS
|Be fond of
|LIKE