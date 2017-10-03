Metro Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Annual publication
|YEARBOOK
|Pinches (nose)
|TWEAKS
|Kitchen pests
|COCKROACHES
|Leaf beverage
|TEA
|Yogurt container
|TUB
|Tyre pattern
|TREAD
|Lost colour
|FADED
|Shameful (conduct)
|DISHONOURABLE
|Insomnia
|SLEEPLESSNESS
|Pre-euro French currency
|FRANC
|At no time
|NEVER
|Golf peg
|TEE
|Nautical shelter
|LEE
|Ritually slaughtering
|SACRIFICING
|Pines (for)
|YEARNS
|Beach birds
|SEAGULLS
|Sloops or ketches
|YACHTS
|Rainbow shape
|ARC
|Scolds severely
|BERATES
|Speak to crowd
|ORATE
|Desire (4,3)
|WISHFOR
|Performed
|ACTED
|Beer-lemonade drinks
|SHANDIES
|Grotesque
|HIDEOUS
|Membership tag or brooch
|BADGE
|Marine
|OCEANIC
|Besieged
|BESET
|Gainfully (employed)
|USEFULLY
|Bullies (5,2)
|PICKSON
|Lobe ornament
|EARRING
|Brinks
|VERGES
|Rink
|ARENA
|Express (opinion)
|VOICE
|Under the weather
|ILL