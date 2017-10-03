Metro Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Annual publication YEARBOOK
Pinches (nose) TWEAKS
Kitchen pests COCKROACHES
Leaf beverage TEA
Yogurt container TUB
Tyre pattern TREAD
Lost colour FADED
Shameful (conduct) DISHONOURABLE
Insomnia SLEEPLESSNESS
Pre-euro French currency FRANC
At no time NEVER
Golf peg TEE
Nautical shelter LEE
Ritually slaughtering SACRIFICING
Pines (for) YEARNS
Beach birds SEAGULLS
Sloops or ketches YACHTS
Rainbow shape ARC
Scolds severely BERATES
Speak to crowd ORATE
Desire (4,3) WISHFOR
Performed ACTED
Beer-lemonade drinks SHANDIES
Grotesque HIDEOUS
Membership tag or brooch BADGE
Marine OCEANIC
Besieged BESET
Gainfully (employed) USEFULLY
Bullies (5,2) PICKSON
Lobe ornament EARRING
Brinks VERGES
Rink ARENA
Express (opinion) VOICE
Under the weather ILL