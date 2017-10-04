Metro Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Error or lack of correctness INACCURACY
Bias or distort (direction of) SKEW
Cuddly Aussie animal KOALA
Sailors SEAFARERS
Culprit or lawbreaker OFFENDER
Find answer to SOLVE
No through road (4-3) DEADEND
Fictional vampire count DRACULA
Form a line (5,2) QUEUEUP
Blessed (with good looks) ENDOWED
Medal AWARD
Gulls & terns (3,5) SEABIRDS
High-priced EXPENSIVE
Abrupt or surly GRUFF
12-month period YEAR
Rich international travellers (3-7) JETSETTERS
Very dark or stained with printing fluid INKY
In the manner of (1,2) ALA
Wooden box CRATE
Dwelt RESIDED
Blackened by fire or seared CHARRED
Funeral bell-ringing KNELL
Barren areas WASTELANDS
Taxi rank (3,5) CABSTAND
Peel (of paint) or snow drop FLAKE
Sufficiently ADEQUATELY
Editing (text) EMENDING
Unmarried UNWED
Hobby PASTIME
Rubbers ERASERS
Third brightest star, … Centauri ALPHA
Gold brick INGOT
Flying saucers (1,1,2) UFOS
Function or employ USE