Metro Crossword Answers October 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Error or lack of correctness
|INACCURACY
|Bias or distort (direction of)
|SKEW
|Cuddly Aussie animal
|KOALA
|Sailors
|SEAFARERS
|Culprit or lawbreaker
|OFFENDER
|Find answer to
|SOLVE
|No through road (4-3)
|DEADEND
|Fictional vampire count
|DRACULA
|Form a line (5,2)
|QUEUEUP
|Blessed (with good looks)
|ENDOWED
|Medal
|AWARD
|Gulls & terns (3,5)
|SEABIRDS
|High-priced
|EXPENSIVE
|Abrupt or surly
|GRUFF
|12-month period
|YEAR
|Rich international travellers (3-7)
|JETSETTERS
|Very dark or stained with printing fluid
|INKY
|In the manner of (1,2)
|ALA
|Wooden box
|CRATE
|Dwelt
|RESIDED
|Blackened by fire or seared
|CHARRED
|Funeral bell-ringing
|KNELL
|Barren areas
|WASTELANDS
|Taxi rank (3,5)
|CABSTAND
|Peel (of paint) or snow drop
|FLAKE
|Sufficiently
|ADEQUATELY
|Editing (text)
|EMENDING
|Unmarried
|UNWED
|Hobby
|PASTIME
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Third brightest star, … Centauri
|ALPHA
|Gold brick
|INGOT
|Flying saucers (1,1,2)
|UFOS
|Function or employ
|USE