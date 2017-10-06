Metro Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dining-room linen
|TABLECLOTH
|Second-hand goods stalls, … market
|FLEA
|Proportion
|RATIO
|Duellists using epees or sabres
|SWORDSMEN
|Outer shell of a motor vehicle (the panel beater repairs its dents)
|BODYWORK
|Internal
|INNER
|Goes by (of time)
|ELAPSES
|Windpipe
|TRACHEA
|Take for granted
|PRESUME
|Tranquil
|RESTFUL
|Nitwit
|IDIOT
|New York district
|BROOKLYN
|Translate
|INTERPRET
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Misbehaving, up to no …
|GOOD
|Feeding
|NOURISHING
|Racetrack surface
|TURF
|Vampire creature
|BAT
|Resin glue
|EPOXY
|Teaching sessions
|LESSONS
|Car repair set (4,3)
|TOOLKIT
|Yellow citrus fruit
|LEMON
|Unusually
|ABNORMALLY
|Naval chiefs
|ADMIRALS
|Make speech to crowd
|ORATE
|Completely losing hope
|DESPAIRING
|Stammers
|STUTTERS
|Sizable
|HEFTY
|Legal trade ban
|EMBARGO
|Cockerel
|ROOSTER
|Lead-in
|INTRO
|Round door handles
|KNOBS
|Male red deer
|STAG
|Perform slalom
|SKI