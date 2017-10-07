Metro Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
French castle CHATEAU
Classiest POSHEST
The Titanic hit one ICEBERG
Bush SHRUB
Approaches NEARS
Pasta meal LASAGNE
Come next ENSUE
Eagle’s claw TALON
Velvety fabric PLUSH
Chocolate … cake MUD
Amount (of cash) SUM
Cutting light-beam LASER
Peruses READS
Drive zigzag course WEAVE
Collector HOARDER
Courtyard PATIO
Angry IRATE
Renounce ABANDON
Airport area, … lounge TRANSIT
Book excerpt PASSAGE
Big dipper, roller … COASTER
Cherishes ADORES
Fit for consumption EDIBLE
Tool UTENSIL
Solemn vows PLEDGES
Personalised (ring) SIGNET
Involve ENTAIL
Flinging TOSSING
Reversed the effects of UNDID
Supermarket lane AISLE
Friend PAL
Fluctuations, … & downs UPS
Him or … HER
Moses was one PROPHET
Insistent ADAMANT
Resulted (5,2) ENDEDUP
Retaliation REVENGE
Breathing disorder ASTHMA
Schools (of fish) SHOALS
Twists & squeezes WRINGS
US Arctic state ALASKA