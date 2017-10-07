Metro Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|French castle
|CHATEAU
|Classiest
|POSHEST
|The Titanic hit one
|ICEBERG
|Bush
|SHRUB
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Pasta meal
|LASAGNE
|Come next
|ENSUE
|Eagle’s claw
|TALON
|Velvety fabric
|PLUSH
|Chocolate … cake
|MUD
|Amount (of cash)
|SUM
|Cutting light-beam
|LASER
|Peruses
|READS
|Drive zigzag course
|WEAVE
|Collector
|HOARDER
|Courtyard
|PATIO
|Angry
|IRATE
|Renounce
|ABANDON
|Airport area, … lounge
|TRANSIT
|Book excerpt
|PASSAGE
|Big dipper, roller …
|COASTER
|Cherishes
|ADORES
|Fit for consumption
|EDIBLE
|Tool
|UTENSIL
|Solemn vows
|PLEDGES
|Personalised (ring)
|SIGNET
|Involve
|ENTAIL
|Flinging
|TOSSING
|Reversed the effects of
|UNDID
|Supermarket lane
|AISLE
|Friend
|PAL
|Fluctuations, … & downs
|UPS
|Him or …
|HER
|Moses was one
|PROPHET
|Insistent
|ADAMANT
|Resulted (5,2)
|ENDEDUP
|Retaliation
|REVENGE
|Breathing disorder
|ASTHMA
|Schools (of fish)
|SHOALS
|Twists & squeezes
|WRINGS
|US Arctic state
|ALASKA