Metro Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|War memorial
|MONUMENT
|Burn
|SCORCH
|Walking (on)
|TREADING
|Coated with gold
|PLATED
|Always (5,4)
|EVERYTIME
|Garden pest
|SNAIL
|Seven deadly …
|SINS
|Motorists’ cinema (5-2)
|DRIVEIN
|Envious
|JEALOUS
|Liver secretion
|BILE
|Wooden packing case
|CRATE
|Sailors
|SEAFARERS
|Situated inside
|INDOOR
|Housemaids
|CLEANERS
|Revolve on axis
|GYRATE
|Joined forces (6,2)
|TEAMEDUP
|Fingerless glove
|MITTEN
|Sibling’s daughters
|NIECES
|Unclear
|MUDDY
|Billy goats’ partners
|NANNIES
|Divine
|CELESTIAL
|Went back over
|RETRACED
|Crowding together
|HUDDLING
|Violently tear
|REND
|Smoothed over (6,3)
|IRONEDOUT
|Hurling out
|EJECTING
|Raider
|MARAUDER
|Waist band
|SASH
|Writing for blind
|BRAILLE
|Folk hero
|LEGEND
|Consumes completely (4,2)
|USESUP
|Wake-up (clock)
|ALARM