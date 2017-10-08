Metro Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
War memorial MONUMENT
Burn SCORCH
Walking (on) TREADING
Coated with gold PLATED
Always (5,4) EVERYTIME
Garden pest SNAIL
Seven deadly … SINS
Motorists’ cinema (5-2) DRIVEIN
Envious JEALOUS
Liver secretion BILE
Wooden packing case CRATE
Sailors SEAFARERS
Situated inside INDOOR
Housemaids CLEANERS
Revolve on axis GYRATE
Joined forces (6,2) TEAMEDUP
Fingerless glove MITTEN
Sibling’s daughters NIECES
Unclear MUDDY
Billy goats’ partners NANNIES
Divine CELESTIAL
Went back over RETRACED
Crowding together HUDDLING
Violently tear REND
Smoothed over (6,3) IRONEDOUT
Hurling out EJECTING
Raider MARAUDER
Waist band SASH
Writing for blind BRAILLE
Folk hero LEGEND
Consumes completely (4,2) USESUP
Wake-up (clock) ALARM