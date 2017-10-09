Metro Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Banner PLACARD
Town & … COUNTRY
Implore BESEECH
Of the nose NASAL
Become liable for INCUR
Involve in conflict EMBROIL
Mineral veins LODES
Spoon LADLE
Raises temperature of HEATS
Yes YEA
Unseen observer, … on the wall FLY
Bereaved woman WIDOW
Eggbeater WHISK
Wheel shafts AXLES
Go without alcohol ABSTAIN
Cheerfully GAILY
Reproductive gland OVARY
Rectified AMENDED
Abandoned DISUSED
Sum put by for a rainy day (4,3) NESTEGG
Mechanical piano PIANOLA
Entertained AMUSED
Strolls AMBLES
Impair DISABLE
Type of cigar CHEROOT
Struggle, … battle UPHILL
Located TRACED
Pined (for) YEARNED
Tests EXAMS
Fasten (to) AFFIX
By what means? HOW
Help AID
Stitch SEW
Drank from bottle SWIGGED
In place (of) INSTEAD
Incessantly (2,3,2) ONANDON
Catching sight of ESPYING
Nincompoops IDIOTS
Inuit canoes KAYAKS
Positive poles ANODES
Despise LOATHE