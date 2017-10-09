Metro Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro October 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Banner
|PLACARD
|Town & …
|COUNTRY
|Implore
|BESEECH
|Of the nose
|NASAL
|Become liable for
|INCUR
|Involve in conflict
|EMBROIL
|Mineral veins
|LODES
|Spoon
|LADLE
|Raises temperature of
|HEATS
|Yes
|YEA
|Unseen observer, … on the wall
|FLY
|Bereaved woman
|WIDOW
|Eggbeater
|WHISK
|Wheel shafts
|AXLES
|Go without alcohol
|ABSTAIN
|Cheerfully
|GAILY
|Reproductive gland
|OVARY
|Rectified
|AMENDED
|Abandoned
|DISUSED
|Sum put by for a rainy day (4,3)
|NESTEGG
|Mechanical piano
|PIANOLA
|Entertained
|AMUSED
|Strolls
|AMBLES
|Impair
|DISABLE
|Type of cigar
|CHEROOT
|Struggle, … battle
|UPHILL
|Located
|TRACED
|Pined (for)
|YEARNED
|Tests
|EXAMS
|Fasten (to)
|AFFIX
|By what means?
|HOW
|Help
|AID
|Stitch
|SEW
|Drank from bottle
|SWIGGED
|In place (of)
|INSTEAD
|Incessantly (2,3,2)
|ONANDON
|Catching sight of
|ESPYING
|Nincompoops
|IDIOTS
|Inuit canoes
|KAYAKS
|Positive poles
|ANODES
|Despise
|LOATHE