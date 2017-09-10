Metro Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Blind alley (4,3) DEADEND
Submitted resume for job APPLIED
Wheelers & … DEALERS
Related to hearing AUDIO
Jewelled headband TIARA
Tussle WRESTLE
Small notches NICKS
Large serving spoon LADLE
Apart (from) ASIDE
Have OWN
Mother MUM
Dog’s skin disease MANGE
LP material VINYL
Conservative (attitude) STAID
Insistent ADAMANT
Run up (debts) INCUR
Kinsman UNCLE
Breathed in INHALED
Crossed out DELETED
Bishop’s district DIOCESE
Realms DOMAINS
Sour ACIDIC
Bestows ENDOWS
Baby’s napkins DIAPERS
Forewarned ALERTED
Soft colour PASTEL
Isolated land tract ISLAND
Degraded DEBASED
Eccentric KINKY
Let in ADMIT
Point gun AIM
Place offering food & lodging INN
Before (poetic) ERE
Steered clear of AVOIDED
Ashamed ABASHED
Twisted (wood) GNARLED
Unfavourable (reaction) ADVERSE
US coin NICKEL
Cowboy’s noose LARIAT
TV or radio newsroom STUDIO
Accumulate (interest) ACCRUE