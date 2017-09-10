Metro Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Blind alley (4,3)
|DEADEND
|Submitted resume for job
|APPLIED
|Wheelers & …
|DEALERS
|Related to hearing
|AUDIO
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Tussle
|WRESTLE
|Small notches
|NICKS
|Large serving spoon
|LADLE
|Apart (from)
|ASIDE
|Have
|OWN
|Mother
|MUM
|Dog’s skin disease
|MANGE
|LP material
|VINYL
|Conservative (attitude)
|STAID
|Insistent
|ADAMANT
|Run up (debts)
|INCUR
|Kinsman
|UNCLE
|Breathed in
|INHALED
|Crossed out
|DELETED
|Bishop’s district
|DIOCESE
|Realms
|DOMAINS
|Sour
|ACIDIC
|Bestows
|ENDOWS
|Baby’s napkins
|DIAPERS
|Forewarned
|ALERTED
|Soft colour
|PASTEL
|Isolated land tract
|ISLAND
|Degraded
|DEBASED
|Eccentric
|KINKY
|Let in
|ADMIT
|Point gun
|AIM
|Place offering food & lodging
|INN
|Before (poetic)
|ERE
|Steered clear of
|AVOIDED
|Ashamed
|ABASHED
|Twisted (wood)
|GNARLED
|Unfavourable (reaction)
|ADVERSE
|US coin
|NICKEL
|Cowboy’s noose
|LARIAT
|TV or radio newsroom
|STUDIO
|Accumulate (interest)
|ACCRUE