Metro Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Clue
Solution
Brave and adventurous BOLD
Flower container VASE
Dispute settling ARBITRATION
Track event RACE
Miss LASS
Tiny branch TWIG
Golf-green stroke PUTT
Couple TWO
Ear of corn COB
Night bird OWL
Phone text message (1,1,1) SMS
Pen name, … de plume NOM
Indian butter GHEE
Bathroom sink BASIN
Printing error TYPO
Bucket down TEEM
President George W … BUSH
Count … blessings YOUR
Group of 12 DOZEN
Consumes EATS
Beer barrel KEG
20s/30s furnishing style, … Deco ART
The U of IOU YOU
Once bitten, twice … SHY
Wheel centre HUB
Schoolboys LADS
Adhesive GLUE
Interrupting cough AHEM
Sonar sound PING
Army officers ranked below captain LIEUTENANTS
Started golf game, … off TEED
Forewarning OMEN
Erupted BURST
Milk sugar LACTOSE
Sketched DREW
Croon SING
Well done! BRAVO
Intervene, … in STEP
Electrical potential unit VOLT
Human body study ANATOMY
Artist’s stand EASEL
Belonging to that ITS
Grecian pot URN
Type of leather CHAMOIS
Graft BRIBERY
1000 mm METRE
Alternate, every … OTHER
Fellow GUY
Ocean bottom, sea … BED
Religious sister NUN
Surgical procedures OPS
Four-stringed guitar UKULELE
Disbelief in God ATHEISM
Gallivant GAD
Entire number of ALL
Leaven YEAST
Yellowish-brown HAZEL
Commenced BEGUN
In between AMID
Bullet SLUG
Festival, Mardi … GRAS
Until (2,2) UPTO
