Metro Crossword Answers September 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Exterminate
|ERADICATE
|Dot
|SPECK
|Male duck
|DRAKE
|Jubilance
|ELATION
|Sorrow
|WOE
|Harvested
|REAPED
|Cash points (1,1,2)
|ATMS
|Flight attendant
|STEWARD
|Entertainment world
|SHOWBIZ
|Porridge ingredient
|OATMEAL
|Speculated
|GAMBLED
|Skin irritation
|ITCH
|Look with half-shut eyes
|SQUINT
|Deer
|ELK
|Hand bomb
|GRENADE
|Cream of society
|ELITE
|Armistice Day flower
|POPPY
|Redrafts
|REDESIGNS
|Bequeath
|ENDOW
|Let-up
|ABATEMENT
|Drunk
|INEBRIATED
|Clumsy and ungraceful
|AWKWARD
|Lace holes
|EYELETS
|Catch (stocking)
|SNAG
|Live
|EXIST
|Large (of bed) (4-5)
|KINGSIZED
|Appointed groups
|COMMITTEES
|Arriving (7,2)
|SHOWINGUP
|Quartering (of troops)
|BILLETING
|Cointreau or kirsch
|LIQUEUR
|Clamped
|GRIPPED
|Chick’s call
|CHEEP
|Owns & looks after
|KEEPS
|Watchful
|WARY