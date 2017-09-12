Metro Crossword Answers September 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Exterminate ERADICATE
Dot SPECK
Male duck DRAKE
Jubilance ELATION
Sorrow WOE
Harvested REAPED
Cash points (1,1,2) ATMS
Flight attendant STEWARD
Entertainment world SHOWBIZ
Porridge ingredient OATMEAL
Speculated GAMBLED
Skin irritation ITCH
Look with half-shut eyes SQUINT
Deer ELK
Hand bomb GRENADE
Cream of society ELITE
Armistice Day flower POPPY
Redrafts REDESIGNS
Bequeath ENDOW
Let-up ABATEMENT
Drunk INEBRIATED
Clumsy and ungraceful AWKWARD
Lace holes EYELETS
Catch (stocking) SNAG
Live EXIST
Large (of bed) (4-5) KINGSIZED
Appointed groups COMMITTEES
Arriving (7,2) SHOWINGUP
Quartering (of troops) BILLETING
Cointreau or kirsch LIQUEUR
Clamped GRIPPED
Chick’s call CHEEP
Owns & looks after KEEPS
Watchful WARY