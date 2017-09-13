Metro Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Languidly LISTLESSLY
River deposit SILT
On a … of 1 to 10 SCALE
Made believe (4-5) PLAYACTED
Plot secretly CONSPIRE
Type of eel MORAY
Shaking in fear QUAKING
Acrobat’s apparatus TRAPEZE
Crickets & beetles INSECTS
Corpse CADAVER
Mindful AWARE
Most finicky FUSSIEST
Too much EXCESSIVE
Trooper’s sword SABRE
Ocean phase TIDE
Restored to office REINSTATED
Luxuriant LUSH
Dead … Scrolls SEA
Welsh vegetables LEEKS
Completely soaked SOPPING
Slimmest LEANEST
Bury INTER
Soft toys (5,5) TEDDYBEARS
Agricultural worker (4,4) FARMHAND
Ellipses OVALS
On a par with EQUIVALENT
Expand INCREASE
Sprites ELVES
Be enough SUFFICE
Tank CISTERN
Curved over ARCED
Fabric insert INSET
Title document DEED
Belfry creature BAT