Metro Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Languidly
|LISTLESSLY
|River deposit
|SILT
|On a … of 1 to 10
|SCALE
|Made believe (4-5)
|PLAYACTED
|Plot secretly
|CONSPIRE
|Type of eel
|MORAY
|Shaking in fear
|QUAKING
|Acrobat’s apparatus
|TRAPEZE
|Crickets & beetles
|INSECTS
|Corpse
|CADAVER
|Mindful
|AWARE
|Most finicky
|FUSSIEST
|Too much
|EXCESSIVE
|Trooper’s sword
|SABRE
|Ocean phase
|TIDE
|Restored to office
|REINSTATED
|Luxuriant
|LUSH
|Dead … Scrolls
|SEA
|Welsh vegetables
|LEEKS
|Completely soaked
|SOPPING
|Slimmest
|LEANEST
|Bury
|INTER
|Soft toys (5,5)
|TEDDYBEARS
|Agricultural worker (4,4)
|FARMHAND
|Ellipses
|OVALS
|On a par with
|EQUIVALENT
|Expand
|INCREASE
|Sprites
|ELVES
|Be enough
|SUFFICE
|Tank
|CISTERN
|Curved over
|ARCED
|Fabric insert
|INSET
|Title document
|DEED
|Belfry creature
|BAT