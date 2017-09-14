Metro Crossword Answers September 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Military operation
|MISSION
|Denied (entry)
|REFUSED
|Lack of direction
|AIMLESSNESS
|Expression of disgust
|BAH
|Poetic term for field
|LEA
|Selfishness
|GREED
|Amasses stock
|HOARDS
|Disfigure
|MAR
|Record label (1,1,1)
|EMI
|Dead … Scrolls
|SEA
|Stretchy material
|LYCRA
|Dusk to dawn
|NIGHT
|Set (table)
|LAY
|Compete
|VIE
|Sock end
|TOE
|Factory chimneys
|STACKS
|Famous Disney deer
|BAMBI
|Health resort
|SPA
|Pot top
|LID
|Elderly care facility (7,4)
|NURSINGHOME
|Reveals secret thoughts (5,2)
|OPENSUP
|Circled (globe)
|ORBITED
|Steak or chop
|MEAT
|Likewise
|SIMILARLY
|Of the nose
|NASAL
|Test again (2-7)
|REEXAMINE
|Paintbrush hair
|SABLE
|Deprives of water
|DEHYDRATES
|Elimination
|ERADICATION
|Isolating racially
|SEGREGATING
|Hue & cry
|HULLABALOO
|Purposely overhear
|EAVESDROP
|Protrudes (6,3)
|STICKSOUT
|Gnat-like fly
|MIDGE
|Cowboy’s friend
|AMIGO
|Vulgar
|LEWD