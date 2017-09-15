Metro Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Trophy AWARD
Terrors HORRORS
Rulers LEADERS
Convent sister NUN
Slip by (of time) ELAPSE
Low-fat (milk) SKIM
Monarch’s sons PRINCES
Fortitude STAMINA
Motors ENGINES
Record of ship’s voyage (3,4) LOGBOOK
Anxious EDGY
Become extinct (3,3) DIEOUT
Picnic pest ANT
Quiver VIBRATE
Narrow fissure CREVICE
Great fear DREAD
Wantonly destroyed SABOTAGED
Pale with shock ASHEN
Organising ARRANGING
Teenager ADOLESCENT
Joint leading actors (2-5) COSTARS
Signs up ENLISTS
Slightly open AJAR
Wise guy, smart … ALECK
Alight DISEMBARK
Most arrogant in attitude HAUGHTIEST
Bottled (fruit) PRESERVED
Putting into quarantine ISOLATING
Complains tearfully SNIVELS
Baby pride cat (4,3) LIONCUB
Roof end GABLE
Tyre pattern TREAD
Orchestra BAND