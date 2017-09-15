Metro Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Snow slippage
|AVALANCHE
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Terrors
|HORRORS
|Rulers
|LEADERS
|Convent sister
|NUN
|Slip by (of time)
|ELAPSE
|Low-fat (milk)
|SKIM
|Monarch’s sons
|PRINCES
|Fortitude
|STAMINA
|Motors
|ENGINES
|Record of ship’s voyage (3,4)
|LOGBOOK
|Anxious
|EDGY
|Become extinct (3,3)
|DIEOUT
|Picnic pest
|ANT
|Quiver
|VIBRATE
|Narrow fissure
|CREVICE
|Great fear
|DREAD
|Wantonly destroyed
|SABOTAGED
|Pale with shock
|ASHEN
|Organising
|ARRANGING
|Teenager
|ADOLESCENT
|Joint leading actors (2-5)
|COSTARS
|Signs up
|ENLISTS
|Slightly open
|AJAR
|Wise guy, smart …
|ALECK
|Alight
|DISEMBARK
|Most arrogant in attitude
|HAUGHTIEST
|Bottled (fruit)
|PRESERVED
|Putting into quarantine
|ISOLATING
|Complains tearfully
|SNIVELS
|Baby pride cat (4,3)
|LIONCUB
|Roof end
|GABLE
|Tyre pattern
|TREAD
|Orchestra
|BAND