Metro Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Wimp
|WEAKLING
|Noisy summer insect
|CICADA
|Primitive human, … man
|NEANDERTHAL
|… & panties
|BRA
|Massage
|RUB
|Principle
|IDEAL
|Irish Coffee topping
|CREAM
|Businesses
|ORGANISATIONS
|Compulsive thieves
|KLEPTOMANIACS
|Supremes singer, … Ross
|DIANA
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Liqueur, … Maria
|TIA
|By way of
|VIA
|Carelessly
|NEGLIGENTLY
|Flush
|REDDEN
|Knocks over with car (4,4)
|RUNSDOWN
|Vineyard factory
|WINERY
|Also called (1,1,1)
|AKA
|Serving (soup)
|LADLING
|Audacity
|NERVE
|Unlawful
|ILLICIT
|Stroll
|AMBLE
|Panicky person
|ALARMIST
|Suppresses (feelings) (5,2)
|HOLDSIN
|Fellow
|BLOKE
|Deadening
|NUMBING
|Beginning (of illness)
|ONSET
|Acrobatic parachutist
|SKYDIVER
|Learner
|TRAINEE
|Ever youthful
|AGELESS
|US gorge, Grand …
|CANYON
|Prize
|AWARD
|French farewell
|ADIEU
|Excessively
|TOO