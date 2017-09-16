Metro Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Metro September 16th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Wimp WEAKLING
Noisy summer insect CICADA
Primitive human, … man NEANDERTHAL
… & panties BRA
Massage RUB
Principle IDEAL
Irish Coffee topping CREAM
Businesses ORGANISATIONS
Compulsive thieves KLEPTOMANIACS
Supremes singer, … Ross DIANA
Mental picture IMAGE
Liqueur, … Maria TIA
By way of VIA
Carelessly NEGLIGENTLY
Flush REDDEN
Knocks over with car (4,4) RUNSDOWN
Vineyard factory WINERY
Also called (1,1,1) AKA
Serving (soup) LADLING
Audacity NERVE
Unlawful ILLICIT
Stroll AMBLE
Panicky person ALARMIST
Suppresses (feelings) (5,2) HOLDSIN
Fellow BLOKE
Deadening NUMBING
Beginning (of illness) ONSET
Acrobatic parachutist SKYDIVER
Learner TRAINEE
Ever youthful AGELESS
US gorge, Grand … CANYON
Prize AWARD
French farewell ADIEU
Excessively TOO