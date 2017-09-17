Metro Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Fearless UNAFRAID
Musical composition SONATA
Brainy INTELLIGENT
Lament RUE
Slip up ERR
Wash BATHE
Frighten PANIC
Smug (4-9) SELFSATISFIED
Off-putting DISCONCERTING
Knowledge tests EXAMS
Master of Ceremonies EMCEE
Definite article THE
Request, … for ASK
Clues INDICATIONS
Santa’s sledge SLEIGH
Small beetle LADYBIRD
For men or women UNISEX
Masterpiece, work of … ART
Rename RELABEL
Twerp IDIOT
Marine creature OCTOPUS
Smock APRON
STD digits (4,4) AREACODE
Voter ELECTOR
Tricks RUSES
Gain victory SUCCEED
Block of metal INGOT
Get a word in … EDGEWAYS
Unseating OUSTING
Clumsily INEPTLY
Baited TEASED
Leg/foot joint ANKLE
Chocolate drink COCOA
French affirmative OUI