Metro Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Fearless
|UNAFRAID
|Musical composition
|SONATA
|Brainy
|INTELLIGENT
|Lament
|RUE
|Slip up
|ERR
|Wash
|BATHE
|Frighten
|PANIC
|Smug (4-9)
|SELFSATISFIED
|Off-putting
|DISCONCERTING
|Knowledge tests
|EXAMS
|Master of Ceremonies
|EMCEE
|Definite article
|THE
|Request, … for
|ASK
|Clues
|INDICATIONS
|Santa’s sledge
|SLEIGH
|Small beetle
|LADYBIRD
|For men or women
|UNISEX
|Masterpiece, work of …
|ART
|Rename
|RELABEL
|Twerp
|IDIOT
|Marine creature
|OCTOPUS
|Smock
|APRON
|STD digits (4,4)
|AREACODE
|Voter
|ELECTOR
|Tricks
|RUSES
|Gain victory
|SUCCEED
|Block of metal
|INGOT
|Get a word in …
|EDGEWAYS
|Unseating
|OUSTING
|Clumsily
|INEPTLY
|Baited
|TEASED
|Leg/foot joint
|ANKLE
|Chocolate drink
|COCOA
|French affirmative
|OUI