Metro Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Closest
|NEAREST
|Flying display
|AIRSHOW
|Porpoise relative
|DOLPHIN
|Ship’s filth
|BILGE
|Recess
|NICHE
|Germ-free
|STERILE
|Send (payment)
|REMIT
|Sri Lankan money unit
|RUPEE
|Postage sticker
|STAMP
|Small spot
|DOT
|Floor rug
|MAT
|Bin contents
|WASTE
|Long-legged bird
|HERON
|Say
|UTTER
|Cowboys & …
|INDIANS
|Jiffy
|TRICE
|Escape
|EVADE
|Rounded roadway stones
|COBBLES
|Flair
|FINESSE
|Put back
|REPLACE
|Tiny baby
|NEWBORN
|Sanctuary
|ASYLUM
|Most senior
|ELDEST
|Loftiest
|TALLEST
|Disbelief in God
|ATHEISM
|Sprinter
|RUNNER
|Vehicle’s wheel cover
|HUBCAP
|Irrigated
|WATERED
|Lead-in
|INTRO
|Unfulfilled
|UNMET
|Use needle & thread
|SEW
|TV promotions
|ADS
|Pastry dish
|PIE
|Stop (flow) (4,3)
|SHUTOFF
|Able to be heard
|AUDIBLE
|Tuna-catching boat
|TRAWLER
|Giveaway
|FREEBIE
|Dried grape
|RAISIN
|Sister’s girls
|NIECES
|Consumes completely (4,2)
|USESUP
|Harrowing ordeal
|TRAUMA