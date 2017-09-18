Metro Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Closest NEAREST
Flying display AIRSHOW
Porpoise relative DOLPHIN
Ship’s filth BILGE
Recess NICHE
Germ-free STERILE
Send (payment) REMIT
Sri Lankan money unit RUPEE
Postage sticker STAMP
Small spot DOT
Floor rug MAT
Bin contents WASTE
Long-legged bird HERON
Say UTTER
Cowboys & … INDIANS
Jiffy TRICE
Escape EVADE
Rounded roadway stones COBBLES
Flair FINESSE
Put back REPLACE
Tiny baby NEWBORN
Sanctuary ASYLUM
Most senior ELDEST
Loftiest TALLEST
Disbelief in God ATHEISM
Sprinter RUNNER
Vehicle’s wheel cover HUBCAP
Irrigated WATERED
Lead-in INTRO
Unfulfilled UNMET
Use needle & thread SEW
TV promotions ADS
Pastry dish PIE
Stop (flow) (4,3) SHUTOFF
Able to be heard AUDIBLE
Tuna-catching boat TRAWLER
Giveaway FREEBIE
Dried grape RAISIN
Sister’s girls NIECES
Consumes completely (4,2) USESUP
Harrowing ordeal TRAUMA