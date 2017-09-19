Metro Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Jumping game LEAPFROG
Dessert, … split BANANA
Absurdly LUDICROUSLY
Pig meat HAM
Electric fish EEL
Ignore alarm clock (3,2) LIEIN
… or outer INNER
Red seasoning powder (7,6) CAYENNEPEPPER
Manipulation treatment PHYSIOTHERAPY
Musical pitches TONES
Facial hair BEARD
Spreading tree ELM
Like peas in a … POD
Certificates CREDENTIALS
Most cunning SLYEST
Stiffened STARCHED
Calmed LULLED
Support AID
University department staff FACULTY
Endangered atmosphere layer OZONE
Whenever ANYTIME
Pale with shock ASHEN
Devotees ADMIRERS
Earnest SINCERE
Fortunate LUCKY
Famous NOTABLE
Wage recipient PAYEE
RIP inscriptions EPITAPHS
Fruit fly & moth INSECTS
Accounts examiner AUDITOR
Entertained AMUSED
Enid Blyton character NODDY
Forewarn ALERT
Cigar dust ASH