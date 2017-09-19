Metro Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Jumping game
|LEAPFROG
|Dessert, … split
|BANANA
|Absurdly
|LUDICROUSLY
|Pig meat
|HAM
|Electric fish
|EEL
|Ignore alarm clock (3,2)
|LIEIN
|… or outer
|INNER
|Red seasoning powder (7,6)
|CAYENNEPEPPER
|Manipulation treatment
|PHYSIOTHERAPY
|Musical pitches
|TONES
|Facial hair
|BEARD
|Spreading tree
|ELM
|Like peas in a …
|POD
|Certificates
|CREDENTIALS
|Most cunning
|SLYEST
|Stiffened
|STARCHED
|Calmed
|LULLED
|Support
|AID
|University department staff
|FACULTY
|Endangered atmosphere layer
|OZONE
|Whenever
|ANYTIME
|Pale with shock
|ASHEN
|Devotees
|ADMIRERS
|Earnest
|SINCERE
|Fortunate
|LUCKY
|Famous
|NOTABLE
|Wage recipient
|PAYEE
|RIP inscriptions
|EPITAPHS
|Fruit fly & moth
|INSECTS
|Accounts examiner
|AUDITOR
|Entertained
|AMUSED
|Enid Blyton character
|NODDY
|Forewarn
|ALERT
|Cigar dust
|ASH