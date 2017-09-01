Metro Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Insurrections REBELLIONS
Defendant’s statement PLEA
Fracture BREAK
Organised for action MOBILISED
Prominence EMINENCE
Elk MOOSE
Size up MEASURE
Wobbles TEETERS
Vulgar OBSCENE
Nuclear agreement (4,3) TESTBAN
Audible breaths SIGHS
Early showings PREVIEWS
Unmarried males BACHELORS
Make good progress (3,2) GETON
Cupid EROS
Restores to office REINSTATES
Pork dish, spare … RIBS
Buzzing insect BEE
Compare LIKEN
Huge IMMENSE
Most honourable NOBLEST
Rodeo rope LASSO
Dealing with (issue) ADDRESSING
Scrambles up CLAMBERS
Methods, ways & … MEANS
Unthinkable IMPOSSIBLE
More uncomfortable UNEASIER
Nudge ELBOW
Detonate EXPLODE
Betrayal crime TREASON
Small lizard GECKO
Gold brick INGOT
Oxlike antelopes GNUS
Little child TOT