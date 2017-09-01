Metro Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Insurrections
|REBELLIONS
|Defendant’s statement
|PLEA
|Fracture
|BREAK
|Organised for action
|MOBILISED
|Prominence
|EMINENCE
|Elk
|MOOSE
|Size up
|MEASURE
|Wobbles
|TEETERS
|Vulgar
|OBSCENE
|Nuclear agreement (4,3)
|TESTBAN
|Audible breaths
|SIGHS
|Early showings
|PREVIEWS
|Unmarried males
|BACHELORS
|Make good progress (3,2)
|GETON
|Cupid
|EROS
|Restores to office
|REINSTATES
|Pork dish, spare …
|RIBS
|Buzzing insect
|BEE
|Compare
|LIKEN
|Huge
|IMMENSE
|Most honourable
|NOBLEST
|Rodeo rope
|LASSO
|Dealing with (issue)
|ADDRESSING
|Scrambles up
|CLAMBERS
|Methods, ways & …
|MEANS
|Unthinkable
|IMPOSSIBLE
|More uncomfortable
|UNEASIER
|Nudge
|ELBOW
|Detonate
|EXPLODE
|Betrayal crime
|TREASON
|Small lizard
|GECKO
|Gold brick
|INGOT
|Oxlike antelopes
|GNUS
|Little child
|TOT